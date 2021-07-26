Warriors' Complete 2021 NBA Draft Preview, Predictions

0 of 3

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have the 2021 NBA offseason to bring their roster up to speed.

Stephen Curry just played at an MVP level, and Draymond Green re-established himself as one of the league's top stoppers. Add a hopefully healthy Klay Thompson to the core, and Golden State might have a contending-caliber nucleus again.

But the rest of the roster needs to catch up, and the Warriors can start that process at the upcoming draft.

With a pair of lottery picks in hand, Golden State will be one of the teams to track at the talent grab. Here is where everything stands ahead of Thursday's event.