Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from 1 Day Early Events

China got out to a fast start at the top of the Tokyo Olympics medal table during the first full day of competition.

China picked up four medals from fencing, shooting and weightlifting to pick up an early lead on the United States of America.

The Americans are not on the medal board yet, but they have a chance to pick up some top-three finishes in the swimming pool on Saturday night.

A total of 37 medals were handed out on Saturday morning across seven sports. The first gold was won by China's Qian Yang in the women's 10-meter air rifle event in shooting.

Japan picked up its first gold as the host country thanks to Naohisa Takato's win in judo. Funa Tonaki earned Japan's other medal of the day: a silver in women's judo.

The full medal table can be found here on the Olympics official website.

Day 1 Medal Winners

Archery

Mixed Team

Gold: South Korea

Silver: Netherlands

Bronze: Mexico

Cycling

Men's Road Race

Gold: Richard Capapaz, Ecuador

Silver: Wout van Aert, Belgium

Bronze: Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia

Fencing

Men's Individual Sabre

Gold: Aron Szilagyi, Hungary

Silver: Luigi Samele, Italy

Bronze: Junghwan Kim, South Korea

Women's Individual Epee

Gold: Yiuwn Sun, China

Silver: Ana Maria Popescu, Romania

Bronze: Katrina Lehis, Estonia

Judo

Men's 60 kg

Gold: Naohisa Takato, Japan

Silver: Yung Wei Yang, Chinese Taipei

Bronze: Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan

Bronze: Luka Mkheidze, France

Women's 48 kg

Gold: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo

Silver: Funa Tonaki, Japan

Bronze: Urantsetseg Munkhbat, Mongolia

Bronze: Daria Bilodid, Ukraine

Shooting

Men's 10m Air Pistol

Gold: Javad Foroughi, Iran

Silver: Damir Mikec, Serbia

Bronze: Wei Pang, China

Women's 10m Air Pistol

Gold: Qian Yang, China

Silver: Anastasiia Galashina, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Nina Christen, Switzerland

Taekwondo

Men's 58 kg

Gold: Vito Dell'Aquila, Italy

Silver: Mohamed Kahlil Jendoubi, Tunisia

Bronze: Jun Jang, South Kora

Bronze: Mikhail Artamonov, Russian Olympic Committee

Women's 49 kg

Gold: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand

Silver: Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, Spain

Bronze: Abishag Semberg, Israel

Bronze: Tijana Bogdanovic, Serbia

Weightlifting

Women's 49 kg

Gold: Zhihui Hou, China

Silver: Chanu Saikhom Mirabai, India

Bronze: Windy Cantika Aisah, Indonesia

China Out To Early Lead In Medal Table

China is expected to be the top contender to the United States at the top of the medal table.

The Chinese rushed out to an early advantage thanks to three victories in sports they typically perform well in.

Qian Yang put China on the medal board with a victory in the women's 10-meter air rifle event. Yang recorded an Olympic record score of 251.8 to capture first place in the event.

China won seven medals in the shooting events at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It has two from the sport already through one day in Tokyo.

Wei Pang produced China's only non-gold medal of Day 1 with a bronze-medal finish in the men's 10-meter air pistol.

China's other two gold medals came from Yiwen Sun in the women's individual epee event in fencing and Zhihui Hou in the women's weightlifting 49kg event.

China took seven weightlifting medals from Rio and earned two in fencing five years ago, so none of Saturday's results were surprising.

Japan Wins 1st Gold In Judo

The host nation did not have to wait long to celebrate its first gold medal.

Naohisa Takato won the men's judo 60kg competition to put the Japanese on the board in the gold column.

Japan is far and away the most successful nation in judo at the Olympics. Japan has 84 overall judo medals. France is second on the all-time list with 49.

Takato was the No. 2 seed in the men's 60kg competition, which is listed as the extra lightweight division. Takato won four matches on his way to the gold medal.

Japan also picked up a silver medal through Funa Tonaki in the women's 48kg competition.

While the judo tournaments went well for Japan, it suffered a blow in the swimming preliminary round, as Daiya Seto failed to qualify for the men's 400-meter individual medley. Seto was viewed as the favorite in the event.