    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from 1 Day Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2021

    Yang Qian, of China, reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Alex Brandon/Associated Press

    China got out to a fast start at the top of the Tokyo Olympics medal table during the first full day of competition. 

    China picked up four medals from fencing, shooting and weightlifting to pick up an early lead on the United States of America.

    The Americans are not on the medal board yet, but they have a chance to pick up some top-three finishes in the swimming pool on Saturday night. 

    A total of 37 medals were handed out on Saturday morning across seven sports. The first gold was won by China's Qian Yang in the women's 10-meter air rifle event in shooting. 

    Japan picked up its first gold as the host country thanks to Naohisa Takato's win in judo. Funa Tonaki earned Japan's other medal of the day: a silver in women's judo.

    The full medal table can be found here on the Olympics official website. 

             

    Day 1 Medal Winners

    Archery

    Mixed Team 

    Gold: South Korea

    Silver: Netherlands

    Bronze: Mexico

       

    Cycling 

    Men's Road Race

    Gold: Richard Capapaz, Ecuador

    Silver: Wout van Aert, Belgium

    Bronze: Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia

        

    Fencing

    Men's Individual Sabre

    Gold: Aron Szilagyi, Hungary

    Silver: Luigi Samele, Italy

    Bronze: Junghwan Kim, South Korea

         

    Women's Individual Epee

    Gold: Yiuwn Sun, China

    Silver: Ana Maria Popescu, Romania

    Bronze: Katrina Lehis, Estonia

         

    Judo

    Men's 60 kg

    Gold: Naohisa Takato, Japan

    Silver: Yung Wei Yang, Chinese Taipei

    Bronze: Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan

    Bronze: Luka Mkheidze, France

      

    Women's 48 kg

    Gold: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo

    Silver: Funa Tonaki, Japan

    Bronze: Urantsetseg Munkhbat, Mongolia

    Bronze: Daria Bilodid, Ukraine

       

    Shooting

    Men's 10m Air Pistol

    Gold: Javad Foroughi, Iran

    Silver: Damir Mikec, Serbia

    Bronze: Wei Pang, China

       

    Women's 10m Air Pistol

    Gold: Qian Yang, China

    Silver: Anastasiia Galashina, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Nina Christen, Switzerland

       

    Taekwondo

    Men's 58 kg

    Gold: Vito Dell'Aquila, Italy

    Silver: Mohamed Kahlil Jendoubi, Tunisia

    Bronze: Jun Jang, South Kora

    Bronze: Mikhail Artamonov, Russian Olympic Committee

        

    Women's 49 kg

    Gold: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand

    Silver: Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, Spain

    Bronze: Abishag Semberg, Israel

    Bronze: Tijana Bogdanovic, Serbia 

          

    Weightlifting

    Women's 49 kg

    Gold: Zhihui Hou, China

    Silver: Chanu Saikhom Mirabai, India

    Bronze: Windy Cantika Aisah, Indonesia

           

    China Out To Early Lead In Medal Table

    China is expected to be the top contender to the United States at the top of the medal table. 

    The Chinese rushed out to an early advantage thanks to three victories in sports they typically perform well in. 

    Qian Yang put China on the medal board with a victory in the women's 10-meter air rifle event. Yang recorded an Olympic record score of 251.8 to capture first place in the event. 

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The first gold medal of #Tokyo2020 goes to China's Qian Yang 🥇 She finished with an Olympic record 251.8 in the women's 10-meter air rifle. https://t.co/k4nvNJBmhb

    China won seven medals in the shooting events at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It has two from the sport already through one day in Tokyo.

    Wei Pang produced China's only non-gold medal of Day 1 with a bronze-medal finish in the men's 10-meter air pistol. 

    China's other two gold medals came from Yiwen Sun in the women's individual epee event in fencing and Zhihui Hou in the women's weightlifting 49kg event. 

    China took seven weightlifting medals from Rio and earned two in fencing five years ago, so none of Saturday's results were surprising.

            

    Japan Wins 1st Gold In Judo

    The host nation did not have to wait long to celebrate its first gold medal. 

    Naohisa Takato won the men's judo 60kg competition to put the Japanese on the board in the gold column.

    Japan is far and away the most successful nation in judo at the Olympics. Japan has 84 overall judo medals. France is second on the all-time list with 49. 

    Takato was the No. 2 seed in the men's 60kg competition, which is listed as the extra lightweight division. Takato won four matches on his way to the gold medal. 

    Japan also picked up a silver medal through Funa Tonaki in the women's 48kg competition. 

    While the judo tournaments went well for Japan, it suffered a blow in the swimming preliminary round, as Daiya Seto failed to qualify for the men's 400-meter individual medley. Seto was viewed as the favorite in the event. 

