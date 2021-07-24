Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from 1 Day Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from 1 Day Early EventsJuly 24, 2021
China got out to a fast start at the top of the Tokyo Olympics medal table during the first full day of competition.
China picked up four medals from fencing, shooting and weightlifting to pick up an early lead on the United States of America.
The Americans are not on the medal board yet, but they have a chance to pick up some top-three finishes in the swimming pool on Saturday night.
A total of 37 medals were handed out on Saturday morning across seven sports. The first gold was won by China's Qian Yang in the women's 10-meter air rifle event in shooting.
Japan picked up its first gold as the host country thanks to Naohisa Takato's win in judo. Funa Tonaki earned Japan's other medal of the day: a silver in women's judo.
The full medal table can be found here on the Olympics official website.
Day 1 Medal Winners
Archery
Mixed Team
Gold: South Korea
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: Mexico
Cycling
Men's Road Race
Gold: Richard Capapaz, Ecuador
Silver: Wout van Aert, Belgium
Bronze: Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia
Fencing
Men's Individual Sabre
Gold: Aron Szilagyi, Hungary
Silver: Luigi Samele, Italy
Bronze: Junghwan Kim, South Korea
Women's Individual Epee
Gold: Yiuwn Sun, China
Silver: Ana Maria Popescu, Romania
Bronze: Katrina Lehis, Estonia
Judo
Men's 60 kg
Gold: Naohisa Takato, Japan
Silver: Yung Wei Yang, Chinese Taipei
Bronze: Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan
Bronze: Luka Mkheidze, France
Women's 48 kg
Gold: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo
Silver: Funa Tonaki, Japan
Bronze: Urantsetseg Munkhbat, Mongolia
Bronze: Daria Bilodid, Ukraine
Shooting
Men's 10m Air Pistol
Gold: Javad Foroughi, Iran
Silver: Damir Mikec, Serbia
Bronze: Wei Pang, China
Women's 10m Air Pistol
Gold: Qian Yang, China
Silver: Anastasiia Galashina, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Nina Christen, Switzerland
Taekwondo
Men's 58 kg
Gold: Vito Dell'Aquila, Italy
Silver: Mohamed Kahlil Jendoubi, Tunisia
Bronze: Jun Jang, South Kora
Bronze: Mikhail Artamonov, Russian Olympic Committee
Women's 49 kg
Gold: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand
Silver: Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, Spain
Bronze: Abishag Semberg, Israel
Bronze: Tijana Bogdanovic, Serbia
Weightlifting
Women's 49 kg
Gold: Zhihui Hou, China
Silver: Chanu Saikhom Mirabai, India
Bronze: Windy Cantika Aisah, Indonesia
China Out To Early Lead In Medal Table
China is expected to be the top contender to the United States at the top of the medal table.
The Chinese rushed out to an early advantage thanks to three victories in sports they typically perform well in.
Qian Yang put China on the medal board with a victory in the women's 10-meter air rifle event. Yang recorded an Olympic record score of 251.8 to capture first place in the event.
China won seven medals in the shooting events at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It has two from the sport already through one day in Tokyo.
Wei Pang produced China's only non-gold medal of Day 1 with a bronze-medal finish in the men's 10-meter air pistol.
China's other two gold medals came from Yiwen Sun in the women's individual epee event in fencing and Zhihui Hou in the women's weightlifting 49kg event.
China took seven weightlifting medals from Rio and earned two in fencing five years ago, so none of Saturday's results were surprising.
Japan Wins 1st Gold In Judo
The host nation did not have to wait long to celebrate its first gold medal.
Naohisa Takato won the men's judo 60kg competition to put the Japanese on the board in the gold column.
Japan is far and away the most successful nation in judo at the Olympics. Japan has 84 overall judo medals. France is second on the all-time list with 49.
Takato was the No. 2 seed in the men's 60kg competition, which is listed as the extra lightweight division. Takato won four matches on his way to the gold medal.
Japan also picked up a silver medal through Funa Tonaki in the women's 48kg competition.
While the judo tournaments went well for Japan, it suffered a blow in the swimming preliminary round, as Daiya Seto failed to qualify for the men's 400-meter individual medley. Seto was viewed as the favorite in the event.