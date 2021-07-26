The Best Undrafted Free Agent in Every 2021 NFL Training Camp

0 of 32

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The NFL returned to a more familiar state this offseason, which is great news for rookie undrafted free agents. For players signed after the draft, opportunity is everything, and last year's virtual offseason and lack of a preseason meant fewer opportunities for NFL hopefuls.

This didn't prevent some undrafted free agents from becoming standouts in 2020, though. Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, for example, went from not hearing his name called in the draft to being a 1,000-yard rusher in a matter of months.

However, the return of the preseason and more traditional training camps should allow more undrafted free agents to flourish—or to at least flash their potential ahead of the regular season. They may still be long shots to make NFL rosters, but they'll get the sort of national exposure that wasn't afforded a year ago.

With this in mind, we'll examine one undrafted rookie in each training camp who will be worth following in the coming weeks. These are players who have a legitimate shot at sticking on a roster or practice squad based on factors like positional value, team needs, physical attributes, playing experience, collegiate production and potential roster fit.

Will they become future starters as Robinson did in 2020? That remains to be seen, but each player listed here will have a chance.