    Drake Jackson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions OL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    American Team offensive lineman Drake Jackson of Kentucky (76) pass protects during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'1 7/8"

    WEIGHT: 293


    POSITIVES

    —Stocky, compact build with good natural leverage and a spring in his first step

    —Solid play strength and stopping power with a physical, stout playing style 

    —Very good initial quickness out of his stance to beat defenders to the spot and establish quick leverage

    —Strong, active hands to create initial torque and pin defensive linemen (0-2i techniques) on zone concepts

    —Crafty in the number of ways he can secure a block; using his hands, forearms and shoulders to create displacement

    —Quarterbacks the offensive line by making all of the line calls and shows starter-level command pre-snap

    NEGATIVES

    —Significantly undersized in terms of height, weight, girth and length

    —Adequate athletic ability and range on screens and deeper climbs to the second/third levels

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    —Will struggle to press and widen defenders who knock down his hands and get to his edge quickly 

    —Lacks the explosive power to consistently move hulking nose tackles off the ball on angle-drive blocks 

    —Catches blocks at the second level and will get pressed and stacked quickly against linebackers

    2020 STATISTICS

    —11 starts at center

    —Team captain

    NOTES

    —Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl. Suffered a grade-one sprain of his AC joint on the second play and finished the game

    —47 career game appearances with 44 consecutive starts at center

    —Graduated in December of 2020 with his master’s degree in Kinesiology 

    —Four-star recruit ranked as the nation’s second-best center by 247Sports

    —Father Brian played football at Purdue and his brother is a center at North Texas

    OVERALL

    Jackson is a four-year starter and team captain in 2020 who exudes starter-level competitive toughness, smarts and craftiness to function inside a zone-based run scheme where he can focus on creating lateral displacement on defenders.

    Jackson is considerably undersized to the point of being a potential liability against top competition in the NFL, but he has the natural leverage, use of hands and initial quickness to compete for a spot in-between a strong guard pairing who can help protect his edges in pass protection.

    GRADE: 6.8/10 (Round 6)

    OVERALL RANK: 205/300

    POSITION RANK: IOL25

    PRO COMPARISON: A.Q. Shipley

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

    Related

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Looking back at the best selections of the 2021 NFL Draft ➡️

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Jermar Jefferson Scouting Report

      Jermar Jefferson Scouting Report
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Jermar Jefferson Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      Pittsburgh takes Pressley Harvin out of Georgia Tech at No. 254 overall in the seventh round

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report