David Moore NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers OL

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'1 5/8"

WEIGHT: 330



POSITIVES

—Dense, compact build with natural leverage and rare length.

—Excellent core strength with the ability to lock horns with defenders, anchor and grind them to a halt.

—Considerable power and shock in his hands to snap defenders’ heads back on contact and clench them up to control blocks.

—Caves in the hip of adjacent defenders on doubles and when uncovered looking for work in pass protection.

—Understands how to tip defenders off their center and torque them out of rush lanes.

—Had his way with Louisiana Tech and coveted 2021 NFL defensive line prospect Milton Williams in 2019.

—Functional initial quickness out of his stance to get to landmarks as a pass protector and in zone run concepts.

NEGATIVES

—Late processing E-T stunts and could play with more clear eyes to decipher games and blitzes.

—Needs to adjust more quickly when the picture changes post-snap to pick up gap exchanges.

—Stagnant hands after contact without working to reset and releverage quickly enough.

—Up and down pad level with an overreliance on strength to move defenders rather than his feet and hips.

2020 STATISTICS

—Opted out of the season.

NOTES

—28 career game appearances with 15 starts all at left guard.

—Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl and was named the top offensive lineman on the American Team.

—Trained with Hall of Famer O-lineman Bruce Matthews in Houston in preparation for the draft.

—Didn’t pick football up after playing peewee until his junior year of high school.

OVERALL

Moore was a two-year starter in Grambling State’s zone-based run scheme who is stoutly built with below-average height and rare length for his size. He shows excellent core and upper-body strength with shock in his hands to stun defenders on contact, clench and strain to anchor and control blocks at a very impressive level.

He also was borderline dominant against Milton Williams in 2019 on tape and further proved his legitimacy as a prospect with an outstanding week of practice against an uptick in competition at the Senior Bowl.

Moore will need to learn to improve his field vision to process the game quicker post-snap and sharpen up his pass sets and hand precision, but there is enough movement skills with very good play strength, power and competitive toughness in place to build from to earn him a starting role within his first two seasons.

GRADE: 7.4/10 (Early Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 110/300

POSITION RANK: IOL15

PRO COMPARISON: Ronald Leary

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

