No-Brainer NFL Signings That Should Happen Right Now

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

Some NFL free-agent signings just make too much sense to not happen.

Look at, say, the Los Angeles Chargers paying up for former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Corey Linsley this offseason in an effort to protect Justin Herbert. Or the Kansas City Chiefs kicking off an offensive line rebuild in front of Patrick Mahomes with star guard Joe Thuney.

Similar thoughts apply when looking at the list of best free agents left on the market. Some team's needs are so obvious entering training camps that it's a wonder they haven't signed certain players yet.

Based on schematic fit, team trajectory and the status of each free agent's individual market, here's a look at the no-brainer signings that should happen as training camps begin.