2022 Olympics: Known Dates, Logo, Schedule Info for Beijing Games

The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are officially underway. Fans will be treated to some marquee events over the opening weekend, including the early stages of women's and men's tennis, along with early rounds of gymnastics, swimming and soccer.

Those who are fans of the summer sports will have a sense of immediate gratification. Those who are bigger fans of the Winter Olympics are going to have to wait a few months.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to kick off on February 4 and run through February 20 of next year. That's less than 200 days away, which is a comparatively short time between the summer and winter games.

According to Muyu Xu and Ryan Woo of Reuters, construction of the Olympic facilities in Beijing will be complete as early as October:

"China is expected to complete construction work for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by October, the state-backed Xinhua News agency reported on Sunday. Fifty-three of the 57 Winter Olympic projects in Beijing and nearby Yanqing have been finished, while the remaining four, including renovation of the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest and site of the 2008 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony, are due for completion in coming months."

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 4, according to Lisa Tolin of Today, while the games will feature a record 109 events in seven sports—biathlon, bobsledding, curling, skating, ice hockey, luge and skiing.

According to Tolin, Olympic trials will happen as the Winter Olympics draw near, which means a list of competitors is not yet available.

What is available is the Beijing Winter Olympics Logo:

From Olympics.com:

"Designed by artist Lin Cunzhen, the emblems combine traditional and modern elements of Chinese culture, as well as features embodying the passion and vitality of winter sports. ... The emblem resembles a skater at the top and a skier at the bottom. The flowing ribbon-like motif between them symbolises the host country’s rolling mountains, Olympic venues, ski pistes and skating rinks. It also points to the fact that the Games will coincide with the Chinese New Year."

Beijing, which hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, will become the first city to host both the summer and winter games. It will also be the 11th city to host the Olympic Games twice.

Beijing was selected as the host city in July of 2015, narrowly beating out Almaty, Kazakhstan. Oslo, Norway was also a finalist for the 2022 games but withdrew from consideration.

Many of the facilities built for the 2008 games will be repurposed for next year's events. The opening ceremonies will again take place at National Stadium and will be broadcast in the Eastern Time Zone on the morning of Friday, February 4.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on NBC.