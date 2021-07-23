Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 18

2 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Volatility has followed Jon Gray for his entire MLB career, so the risk-averse members of the audience might want to look away.

But those willing to gamble might be rewarded by the 29-year-old either turning a corner or at least piecing together quite the hot streak.

Since returning from the IL on June 25, he has made five starts and allowed three runs or fewer in all of them. Over his past two trips to the mound, he surrendered just nine hits and three earned runs while racking up 14 strikeouts across 13 innings. Those are good numbers on their own, but they are great when considering the competition: first the San Diego Padres and then the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gray is grooving to the point he looks like a set-it-and-forget-it, matchup-proof starter.

If the hot streak alone isn't enough to lure you in, there's also the chance the impending free agent has a new team by July 30's trade deadline. He hasn't done a bad job of navigating the minefield that is Coors Field—he has actually fared better at home than on the road—but getting away from there could easily mean better days are ahead for his stat sheet.