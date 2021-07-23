MLB Trade Rumors: Potential Deals to Watch for Heading into 2021 Deadline

1 of 3

The San Francisco Giants have the best record in baseball and a desire to supplement their roster with deadline reinforcements.

Kansas City Royals starter Danny Duffy could be one of them, even though he's on the injured list with a left flexor strain for the second time this season. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Giants still have interest in the 32-year-old despite the injury.

"Injuries don't give San Francisco much pause in general," she wrote.

If the California native can get healthy, he might be a big get for this rotation. He has a 2.51 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and a career-high 9.6 K/9 through 61 innings this season.