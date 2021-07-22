Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 22

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Chris Bey and Rohit Raju concocted a plan to win the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary but fell short of doing so. After a backstage confrontation that included a mysterious Bullet Club t-shirt reveal, the former champions battled in the night's opening contest.

Raju seized the early advantage following a leg sweep, neckbreaker in the ropes and some well-timed interference from Shera at ringside. A missed corner cannonball by Raju allowed Bey to fight his way back into the match. Raju shut down his momentum, applying a crossface.

Bey escaped, delivered the Art of the Finesse and earned the hard-fought win.

After the match, Bullet Club's Jay White confronted Bey backstage and extended an offer to join the most storied faction in wrestling today. Bey seemed defiant at first but clearly took it into advisement heading into the break.

Result

Bey defeated Raju

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was a good, hard-fought, quality wrestling match to kick things off.

Not only did it play up the plan from Slammiversary that failed to net either man the X-Division title, it showcased Bey, whose role on the show is growing with every passing week. The confrontation with White and the subsequent invite to join Bullet Club only supports the idea that Bey is going to be a bigtime player in Impact Wrestling much sooner than later.

Kudos for Raju for doing what he has done so often in recent months: showing up, showing out and unselfishly making his fellow competitors look fantastic when the time calls for it. He might be Impact's MVP because of the way he highlights himself while also propping up the performers he works with.