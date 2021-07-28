Pros and Cons of Daniel Bryan Signing with AEW over WWE

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The unthinkable has happened: One of WWE's greatest performers, Daniel Bryan, has walked away from the company.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, the 40-year-old has signed with All Elite Wrestling and plans to work for the company in a limited capacity as well as returning to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Bryan has long been considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. This was true even before he joined WWE for a second time in 2010 when he worked under his real name, Bryan Danielson, in other promotions such as Ring of Honor.

His natural charisma quickly made him a household name, leading to him main-eventing WrestleMania XXX and winning five world championships. He is a grand slam champion for the company and would have become a surefire Hall of Famer if he remained with WWE.

Instead, he looks to be venturing out into the world beyond Vince McMahon and Co. in search of fresh opportunities, and there is a wealth of talent left for him to face before he calls it a career.

This is a risky venture with its own pros and cons, but this is a chance for a wrestling great to solidify his legacy beyond WWE. It is all a matter of what Bryan does and how he works in these coming years.