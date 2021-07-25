2021 NBA Mock Draft: How 3 Trades Could Shake Up the Lottery

13 of 13

21. New York Knicks: Isaiah Jackson, C, Kentucky

If the Knicks don't want to cover the cost of Mitchell Robinson's next contract, Jackson can give them an out. He can handle rim-running duties right now, and he has shown enough flashes to think (or at least hope) he can become a reliable face-up scorer with shooting range.

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn

The Lakers want more playmaking, per longtime NBA scribe Marc Stein, and Cooper is a natural running offense. How quickly he develops his outside shot could determine how significant a role he'll receive as a rookie.

23. Houston Rockets (via Trail Blazers): Usman Garuba, F/C, Real Madrid



Garuba has an argument as the draft's best defender. His offense is underdeveloped, but his motor is elite, his hands are quick and his feet are faster.

24. Houston Rockets (via Bucks): Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee

Springer's scoring outlook is murky, but the Rockets might have that covered with Jalen Green, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. If they are, they should be drawn to Springer's smothering on-ball defense and penchant for passing.

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Tre Mann, PG/SG, Florida

Mann is more scorer than table-setter, but the Clippers might have enough passers to make it work. He can play on or off the ball and is a knockdown shooter who can free himself and fire off the bounce.

26. Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Dosunmu doesn't have a standout skill, but his do-it-all skills might work in a glue-guy role. In Denver, he could help run the offense while Jamal Murray works his way back from a torn ACL and then shift into a complementary role focused on finishing, defense, spot-up shooting and high-energy everything.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford

The Nets might feel good enough about their playoff rotation to swing for the fences here. Williams underwhelmed during a choppy season at Stanford, but he's still a big wing with featured scoring in his best-case-scenario future.

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Nah'Shon Hyland, G, VCU

The Sixers are on the search for perimeter shooting and scoring, and Hyland could help with both. His energy and confidence are always sky-high, and his off-the-dribble shooting can help increase the spacing.

29. Phoenix Suns: Joshua Primo, G, Alabama

Primo's jumper looks rotation-ready, and he seems like he could chip in with secondary distributing. He can help right now, but he's also a long-term investment with his 19th birthday not coming until December.

30. Utah Jazz: JT Thor, F, Auburn

Another 18-year-old (turns 19 in August), Thor helped himself during the predraft process with size, physical tools and encouraging shooting. The high end of his outlook shows both shot-blocking and floor-spacing.

