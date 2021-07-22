2021 Tokyo Olympics: Bold Predictions for the Summer Games

0 of 7

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Though some Olympic sports, like soccer and softball, are already underway this week, the Tokyo Olympics will officially kick off Friday with the opening ceremony. The ceremony, which will take place at 7 a.m. ET, will be rebroadcast on NBC in prime time at 7:30 p.m. ET.

When most viewers think of the opening ceremony, what comes to mind is the lighting of the Olympic flame, as well as the Parade of Nations, when each country’s delegation marches into the stadium wearing its official uniforms. The USA flag-bearers, MLB player Eddy Alvarez and WNBA player Sue Bird, were announced Wednesday.

If the world were further removed from the COVID-19 pandemic, these Games could have been seen as a triumphant celebration of bringing the world back together again. However, athletes have already begun to test positive for COVID, and a survey recently released in Japan indicated 83 percent of the public is against holding these Games this summer.

Even as we explore some of the top storylines to follow heading into the Olympics and predict which athletes could make history or earn their first medals, the pandemic threatens to remain the main storyline through the closing ceremony.

Nevertheless, the Games are going on, and so cover the athletes we must. And there are plenty of records that could be set at this Olympics, from American gymnast Simone Biles winning the most gold medals of any American woman to Team Great Britain skateboarder Sky Brown becoming the youngest gold medalist ever, at 13.

There could also be some shocks in store; the U.S. women's national soccer team, gold-medal favorites, could fail to go all the way, while Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic could see his chance to win the Golden Slam end in Tokyo.

What follows are seven bold predictions for this year's Games.