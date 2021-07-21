Senior British Open 2021: Dates, Tee Times, TV Info, Prize Money

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Last year, the Senior Open Championship was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the tournament is set to return this weekend, Bernhard Langer is ready to try to pick up where he left off in 2019.

No golfer has won the Senior Open as many times as the German, who claimed his fourth title at the event in 2019. Before that, he also won it in 2010, 2014 and 2017, while also finishing second three times.

The 2021 championship is being held at Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England. The last time the tournament was held at the course was 2015, when Langer finished runner-up to Marco Dawson.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into the 2021 Senior Open Championship.

Tournament Information

Dates: Thursday, July 22-Sunday, July 25

TV: Round 1 (7-9:30 a.m. ET, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, Golf Channel); Round 2 (7-9:30 a.m. ET, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, Golf Channel); Round 3 (9 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Golf Channel); Round 4 (9 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Golf Channel)

Tee Times: A full list of tee times can be found at EuropeanTour.com

Prize Money: A $2 million purse, with $314,330 going to the winner

Preview

Langer has dominated the Senior Open for the past decade, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him battling for the title again this weekend. Plus, he's been playing well of late, too.

Earlier this month, the 63-year-old tied for fifth at the U.S. Senior Open Championship. He hasn't won a tournament since the Cologuard Classic in March 2020, but he's improved his finish at each of the past three events he's participated in, so he seems to be surging toward ending that title drought.

As the winner of the 2019 Senior Open, Langer could have played in the Open Championship last weekend. He opted not to, but he could extend his Senior Open record by winning his fifth title this weekend.

During the opening round, Langer will be playing alongside Jim Furyk, who is coming off a victory at the U.S. Senior Open two weekends ago. It was the first time that the 51-year-old had competed at a senior major, after making his debut on the PGA Tour Champions last August.

The American became the eighth golfer to win both the U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open.

"They listed the seven folks before. I'm very honored and humbled to have my name in the same breath, to be honest with you," he said, per Eric Olson of the Associated Press. "That's some damn good players."

Furyk will now look to keep that momentum going in his debut at the Senior Open Championship. He's finished sixth or better in four of his past five PGA Tour Champions tournaments.

Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior Open Championship in 2018, when he bested Langer by one stroke at the Old Course at St. Andrews. The 57-year-old should have another strong showing this weekend, and he could win the tournament for the second time in four years.

In addition to Furyk, Retief Goosen and Jerry Kelly are two other golfers who could win the Senior Open for the first time this weekend.

Goosen made his Senior Open debut in 2019, when he tied for third. His lone PGA Tour Champions victory came at the Senior Players Championship in July 2019, but the 52-year-old has been playing well of late, having tied for second at the U.S. Senior Open earlier this month.

Kelly notched his first win at a senior major last August, when he won the Senior Players Championship. After winning the American Family Insurance Championship last month, the 54-year-old placed second at this year's Senior Players Championship and tied for eighth at the U.S. Senior Open.