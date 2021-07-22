Fantasy Football 2021: Late-Round Picks Who Can Help Win Your League

0 of 8

Fantasy managers far and wide are always giddy with anticipation about draft day—about making that first pick that begins the journey toward assembling a team.

The thing is, fantasy drafts aren't won in Round 1. Every player selected in that initial round is expected to make a big impact. The players in Round 2 are as well, for that matter.

No, leagues are won by middle- and late-round values. By players whose production wildly exceeds their asking price. By late-round lottery tickets who turn into jackpots.

Just ask the folks who drafted Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 11th round a year ago.

Now, there's no guarantee that any of the players in this article will be the sort of game-changer that Jefferson or waiver-wire darling James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars was in 2020. There are no guarantees in fantasy football.

But each of these players is available outside the 10th round, according to ADP data at Fantasy Football Calculator.

And all have the potential for a league-winning return on that minimal investment.