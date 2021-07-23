10 Under-the-Radar MLB Trade Deadline Targets Who Could Help Contenders

10 of 10

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

Spencer Patton posted a 6.26 ERA in 52 appearances with the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs over parts of three seasons before heading overseas and pitching for the Yokohama Bay Stars in the Japanese League.

An effective setup reliever during his time in Japan, he posted a 3.68 ERA with 243 strikeouts 205.2 innings over four seasons before returning stateside this year on a minor league deal with the Rangers.

The 33-year-old began the season with 12 scoreless innings at Triple-A Round Rock before he was promoted to the big leagues, and he has been an effective setup option ahead of closer Ian Kennedy since joining the relief corps.

In 16 appearances, he has a 2.70 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and a 19-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13.1 innings. Those numbers are inflated by one ugly outing on July 10 when he allowed two hits, one walk and three earned runs while recording only two outs.

He responded by striking out the side in his next appearance, so that one rocky game is not a reason for concern. When it's removed from the equation, he has a 0.71 ERA in his other 15 appearances with four holds.

He is controllable in arbitration through 2025, so that should only add to his appeal.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.