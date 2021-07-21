Buying or Selling MLB Wild-Card Contenders

0 of 11

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

There is going to be a ton of banter for the next 10 days about which MLB teams are buying and which teams are selling at the trade deadline, but let's pivot a bit on that lingo and figure out whether we should be buying or selling teams as legitimate threats to secure one of the four wild-card spots for the 2021 postseason.

Headed into play on Tuesday, there were 16 teams (including the six division leaders) with at least a 6 percent chance of making the postseason, per FanGraphs' playoff odds. Take out those six division leaders and add in Seattle (listed at 4.2 percent despite an impressive record) and, voila, we have 11 wild-card contenders to either buy or sell.

It's a subjective dance, and the numbers won't necessarily match the number of playoff spots available. I'll tell you right now that I have three of the American League teams denoted as a "Buy," even though there are only two wild-card spots in each league. If anything, I was closer to increasing that number to four or even five than I was to decreasing it to two.

Translation: The wild-card race in the American League should be highly entertaining right down to the wire.

In the National League, well, not so much. At this point, it seems almost inevitable that the NL West will secure both wild-card spots, though a lot can change in the next two-plus months. If nothing else, it's worth looking at the remaining schedules for Cincinnati, Philadelphia and San Diego to get a sense of what sort of chaos could be coming our way in September.

Teams are presented in alphabetical order.