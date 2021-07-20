5 NBA Stars Who Need a Change of Scenery Most

1 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

What's the plan here?

Hope the combination of new head coach Wes Unseld Jr., a healthy Thomas Bryant and development from Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija gets the Washington Wizards to, say, 45 wins? Would the subsequent first-round elimination, brought about because playoff defenses can exploit a limited roster and dare Russell Westbrook to shoot, be satisfactory?

Progress is progress, I guess. But it's tough to get enthused about that outcome.

Beal and the Wizards have remained committed to one another, which is easy to understand from the organization's perspective but much harder to grasp on the player's end. On some level, you have to admire Beal's steadfastness, but you also have to admit Washington doesn't look like the best place for him to succeed at the highest level. The ceiling is well below contention, even if almost everything breaks right.

Beal is 28 years old, heading into his 10th season. Damian Lillard is the only player with more total minutes logged over the last five years.

It has snuck up on us, but Beal may be approaching the downward side of his aging curve. He's in his prime, but the next three or four years are unlikely to be as productive as the last handful. It'd be nice to see him in peak form on a team with a chance to make real playoff noise.

Beal and the Wizards might credibly view the window from 2013-14 to 2016-17, when they won three playoff series in a four-year span, as the good old days. That's a little discouraging.