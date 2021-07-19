MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Teams Looking to Sell at the 2021 Trade Deadline

0 of 2

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The bottom of the Major League Baseball standings is littered with intriguing trade deadline prospects.

Even though the National League East has a wide-open pennant race, the Miami Marlins are not involved in the hunt for a playoff position.

Miami is 13.5 games back of the New York Mets and it has not been able to come to terms with outfielder Starling Marte on a new contract.

Marte has been involved in two trades in the last 18 months, The Pittsburgh Pirates shipped him to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2020 campaign and he was sent from Arizona to Miami at last year's trade deadline.

With an expiring contract on the books and a power bat in hand, Marte could make an immediate impact on a contending roster.

The same could be said about Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier. The major league leader in hits is one of a few Pirates that could be on the move before the trade deadline.