MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Teams Looking to Sell at the 2021 Trade Deadline

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Teams Looking to Sell at the 2021 Trade DeadlineJuly 19, 2021
The bottom of the Major League Baseball standings is littered with intriguing trade deadline prospects.
Even though the National League East has a wide-open pennant race, the Miami Marlins are not involved in the hunt for a playoff position.
Miami is 13.5 games back of the New York Mets and it has not been able to come to terms with outfielder Starling Marte on a new contract.
Marte has been involved in two trades in the last 18 months, The Pittsburgh Pirates shipped him to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2020 campaign and he was sent from Arizona to Miami at last year's trade deadline.
With an expiring contract on the books and a power bat in hand, Marte could make an immediate impact on a contending roster.
The same could be said about Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier. The major league leader in hits is one of a few Pirates that could be on the move before the trade deadline.
Starling Marte Receiving Interest from Multiple Teams
According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Houston, Philadelphia and the New York Yankees have inquired with the Marlins regarding Marte's status.
Heyman reported there is a "sizable gap" between Marte and the Marlins regarding a new contract offer.
In 56 games this season, Marte has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a .831 OPS. He entered Monday on a five-game hitting streak.
The Yankees seem like the obvious fit for any outfielder available on the trade market since they have been ravaged by injuries at the position.
Tim Locastro, who they brought in from Arizona, recently suffered a torn ACL and they had to remove Trey Amburgey from Sunday's game with an injury.
With that in mind, some sellers, like Miami, could ask for more in return from the Yankees with the knowledge of their desperation in hand. New York needs to make some type of move since it is seven games back in the American League East.
Houston and Philadelphia could use more help alongside their outfield stars, but neither team is in grave need of an outfielder like the Yankees are.
Of course, other suitors may emerge for Marte as the deadline draws nearer, but the Yankees would be a great fit for the Miami player.
Adam Frazier Among Pittsburgh's Potential Trade Prospects
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, "the Pirates only are inclined to trade players who are under control for three or fewer additional seasons."
That designation takes outfielder Bryan Reynolds off the trade market, but it puts Frazier and a few others "in play", per Rosenthal.
Frazier is one of the most intriguing trade prospects because of his ability to get on base at a high rate. He leads the majors with 118 hits, owns a .326 batting average and a .846 OPS.
In July, Frazier reached base through a hit in 12 of 14 games and he has four multi-hit performances in that span.
Frazier does not have high totals in runs and RBI because of the talent around him on the Pittsburgh roster. The Pirates scored five runs or fewer in eight of those 14 contests.
Rosenthal mentioned starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and closer Rich Rodriguez as other potential trade options, but Frazier's status among the league leaders in hitting makes him the most notable name of the lot.
The Yankees and Chicago White Sox could use the most help of the contenders in the middle infield. The Yankees need help in a few places and may need Frazier's bat to provide some stability for their lineup.
As for the White Sox, they are searching for a season-long replacement for Nick Madrigal at second base. With Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert on the mend, the addition of Frazier to a deep order could push the White Sox ahead of most pennant chasers in the AL.
