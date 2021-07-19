MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Big Names on the 2021 Trade Market

2 of 3

Another outfielder who could be on the move before July 30 is Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger, though that seems unlikely.

Haniger still has another season of club control in 2022. Corey Brock of The Athletic reported the M's will probably keep Haniger unless they are "floored" by an offer. This is pretty much in line with what Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has said regarding the team's stance at the deadline.

"We'll do the right thing for the team, and we will always weigh the present with the future," Dipoto said, per Brock. "The present means something to us because the team is playing incredibly well, and if we have the ability to help the team in the short term we'll do that."

Seattle has been playing some good baseball despite a -51 run differential. The Mariners improved to 50-44 after Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Angels and are 22-17 since the start of June.

Dipoto probably won't deal Haniger—the team's most productive hitter—when the M's are just 2.5 games back of the Wild Card. Haniger came into Sunday's game hitting .265 with 22 homers and a 131 OPS+. Seattle needs that kind of run-producer in the lineup.

Perhaps a team needing an outfielder will indeed sell high on Haniger. The Mariners have top outfield prospects in Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez waiting in the wings, so they could at least be inclined to listen.

That said, it doesn't appear as though Haniger is going anywhere.