Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 16

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Two of the most notable outfield prospects in the American League are expected to receive a good chunk of playing time out of the MLB All-Star break.

Jarren Duran made his Boston Red Sox debut Saturday, and he is expected to receive every chance to thrive right away at the major league level.

Jarred Kelenic received his second chance to contribute in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners. His role within the lineup could change in the next week depending on the team's trade deadline movement.

There are no star prospect pitchers making the move up from Triple-A yet, but there is one young hurler who might deserve your attention after some decent outings prior to the All-Star break.