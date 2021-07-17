X

    Overwatch League 2021 Week 14: Shanghai Dragons' Top Plays, Prize Money

    Theo SalaunCorrespondent IJuly 18, 2021

    Overwatch League

    Back to back. The Chengdu Hunters made a statement, but the Shanghai Dragons secured the win, fattened their wallets and proved why they've yet to miss a 2021 Overwatch League Grand Final.

    After coming up just short in the May Melee, Shanghai has now followed up a June Joust win with more gold in the Summer Showdown. That's another $100,000 to its name, even more tournament experience and, more importantly, a firmer grip of the OWL standings.

    And this time, the Dragons didn't even need to outduel the Dallas Fuel for the honor. The Hunters got rid of the Fuel after Shanghai sent them to the Losers' Finals but couldn't build enough momentum to overtake the Dragons in a Grand Finals rematch.

           

    Thursday, July 15

    Winners' Bracket

    Video Play Button
    Chengdu Hunters 3-1 Dallas Fuel

    Atlanta Reign 0-3 Shanghai Dragons

           

    Friday, July 16

    Winners' Bracket Finals

    Chengdu Hunters 2-3 Shanghai Dragons

    Losers' Bracket

    Atlanta Reign 2-3 Dallas Fuel

            

    Saturday, July 17

    Losers' Bracket Finals

    Chengdu Hunters 3-0 Dallas Fuel

    Grand Finals

    Chengdu Hunters 1-4 Shanghai Dragons

             

    It was an impressive run for the Hunters. From highly doubted underdogs to perhaps the league's scariest, most versatile threats—Chengdu got all the way to the Grand Finals and even carved out a 1-0 lead.

    But Shanghai is the final boss of creative team compositions and playmaking, and that was proved throughout the Summer Showdown. During the Dragons' Winners' Bracket matchup against the Hunters, it was Fleta who showed that JinMu isn't the lone Pharah specialist around with a nasty, Nano-boosted Barrage.

    Overwatch League

    This is, of course, the meta for @ow_fleta 🚀

    Then, in the Grand Finals, Fate demonstrated why he's more than just a replacement for Fearless. Doubted after the Dallas Fuel's May Melee victory, Fate was a decisive presence on Winston as Shanghai built a lead.

    Overwatch League

    It's hunting season in Germany, and @Fate_ow has a license to kill! 🦍

    Those two may have had some big plays, but Shanghai's win is built on a cohesive six. LIP's Sombra is the league's best, Void plays a fluid flex tank and the support duo—Izakaya and LeeJaeGon—provides a practically infallible backbone.

    With the majority of this tournament's prize cut (and three OWL points) going their way, the Dragons head into the next few weeks as the league's Countdown Cup favorites. But, considering this run of form, the team is likely beginning to eye the postseason's big-money OWL Grand Finals.

