Tour de France 2021: Sunday's Stage 21 Live Stream Schedule, TV Info and Route

The Tour de France makes its traditional trip down the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday to close out the 2021 edition of the race.

Tadej Pogacar secured the yellow jersey through Saturday's time trial. The overall classification unofficially ends on the penultimate day of the event, barring a close margin between the first- and second-place riders.

Pogacar has held the leader's kit since Stage 8, and his lead blossomed through the mountain stages in the Alps and Pyrenees and in Saturday's individual time trial.

With the yellow jersey wrapped up, Sunday's focus turns to Mark Cavendish, who will try to break the all-time stage wins record. The Brit has captured four stages in this year's edition of the Tour de France to move level with Eddy Merckx on 34 stage wins.

Tour de France Stage 21 Info

Start Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app

Route: Chatou to Paris (108.4 km)

Preview

The final stage of the Tour de France is typically reserved for the sprinters to win.

There will be eight laps around the Champs-Elysees once the stage reaches the French capital. The early parts of the final stage are used as ceremonial kilometers to toast the overall winner.

Pogacar and his teammates will parade through the early part of the route to celebrate his victory before the business end of the leg starts.

After the yellow jersey winner is done basking in his victory, the attention will turn to the wearer of the green jersey for the best overall sprinter.

Cavendish has been in possession of the green jersey for the majority of the race, gaining the shirt after his Stage 4 victory. Michael Matthews is the only rider who can take the green jersey from Cavendish in Paris. Matthews needs to make up a 35-point deficit to do so.

For that to happen, Cavendish needs to finish outside of the top 10 at both sprint points of the stage. There is an intermediate sprint point in the middle of the stage where Matthews could make up some of the difference.

With the green jersey and the all-time stage wins crown on the line, Cavendish has plenty of motivation to fend off his closest competitor and the rest of the sprinters left in the field. Some sprinters departed the field because of injuries, time cuts or to focus on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The other disciplines within the race have already been determined. Pogacar will go home with the King of the Mountains polka dot jersey and the white kit that denotes the best young rider in the competition. Team Bahrain Victorious will claim the best overall team time.