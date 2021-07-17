Finn Balor Is Back, Bianca Belair Retains, Fans Return, More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Universe is back, baby!

Friday's SmackDown was the first show back on the road after more than a year of holding shows at the Performance Center and ThunderDome.

The crowd was electric and gave several Superstars heroes' welcomes as they made their entrances. Bianca Belair, Edge, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor were just a few of the people who received big pops.

Speaking of Balor, he made his return to the main roster after spending the better part of two years with NXT. Here is a quick rundown of the major events from Friday's show:

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Edge and the Mysterios.

Nox and Shotzi defeated Natalya and Tamina.

Balor made his return to SmackDown.

Belair retained her title against Carmella.

Cesaro defeated Otis by disqualification.

Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Owens and Big E.

Let's get into some of the major highlights from the evening and discuss what it means to have the crowd back for live shows.