Finn Balor Is Back, Bianca Belair Retains, Fans Return, More SmackDown Fallout

After spending more than a year and a half in NXT, Balor made his return to the main roster during Friday's show to take out Sami Zayn during his promo about being the subject of a conspiracy.

He may have been a heel and tweener in NXT, but there is little doubt that WWE is going to book him as a babyface moving forward after the reaction he received. The fans voiced their opinion, and they are firmly in The Prince's corner.

This segment seemed like more than just a simple return. This felt like the start of a new feud, and a program between Zayn and Balor is exactly what WWE needs as it hits the road again.

We have never seen a long-term feud between these two in WWE. It's a fresh program that will produce some great matches. A few random encounters on the way to a blowoff match at SummerSlam is the most likely way this will go. Whether it continues after that is the question.

Zayn will most likely demand a match against Balor from Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville next week.