The Best Expansion Draft Picks in NFL, MLB and NHL History

0 of 9

John Locher/Associated Press

When a franchise joins the NFL, the NHL or MLB, the league will conduct an expansion draft to build the new team's roster. Existing clubs "expose" players, and the incoming team peruses the selection pool in hopes of shaping a competitive squad.

Ordinarily, most expansion draft picks are forgettable. That's not surprising, since current teams protect their top players.

Every so often, though, the incoming franchise finds a gem. And the NHL's Seattle Kraken are hoping for the same in 2021.

The following list is organized chronologically based on expansion draft year. While the choices are subjective, individual production and accomplishments for the drafting team are main factors.

Note: While all 12 NHL and six MLB drafts are considered, only the NFL's four 1970 post-merger drafts are included.