10 Bold Predictions for 2nd Half of the 2021 MLB Season

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays made a brilliant investment when they re-signed Robbie Ray to a one-year, $8 million contract during the offseason.

The 29-year-old struggled through a brutal 2020 that included a 6.62 ERA and 45 walks in 51.2 innings, but he fared better in five appearances with the Blue Jays after heading over from Arizona in a deadline deal.

By any measure, 2021 has been the best year of his career.

The southpaw has a 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 100.2 innings, and perhaps most important of all, he has slashed his walk rate from an untenable 17.9 percent to a career-low 6.2 percent.

His 130 strikeouts are tied for second in the AL with Shane Bieber, who is on the injured list. Gerrit Cole sits atop the list with 147 punchouts, but he has tallied double-digit strikeouts just once in his last 10 starts after doing it five times in his first eight outings.

The high strikeout total is nothing new for Ray. He had 235 strikeouts in 174.1 innings in 2019, and even when he struggled to find the strike zone last season, he still racked up 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

The X-factor could be how quickly Bieber returns from a shoulder injury, but Ray has a real chance of finishing the year atop the leaderboard.