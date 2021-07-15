Bleacher Report's 2021 Midseason MLB Awards

0 of 10

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is approximately 56 percent completed, which means there is a lot of time left for slumps, injuries and/or hot streaks to drastically change the current projections for the various major awards.

If the season ended today, though, many of the picks would be rather obvious.

Bleacher Report's panel of MLB scribes—Abbey Mastracco, Joel Reuter, Zachary Rymer and myself—offered up picks for Manager, Comeback Player, Rookie, Cy Young and MVP in each league from the first half of the season.

For the most part, there was minimal debate. We were in unanimous agreement on five of the 10 awards, and there was a three-fourths agreement on four of the other five.

American League Manager was the only one without a clear consensus, so let's start there.

Players/managers listed as "Also Considered" is a combination of those who received votes from our panel and those whom I at least contemplated for more than a moment.