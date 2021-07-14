B/R Exclusive: Patrick Mahomes Talks Herbert, Super Bowl, Injury, Madden, More

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Fear not, Los Angeles Chargers fans.

Patrick Mahomes has seen Justin Herbert's talent and believes in it, even if he turned heads with a quip he made while playing at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

"I definitely was having fun with a lot of the Raiders, 49ers and Chargers fans out there in California," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview. "I was just joking around and it got taken a little out of context. I have nothing but respect for Justin."

Mahomes clarified he was just joking when he said "I'll see it when I believe it" after a fan told him to watch out for Herbert next season even though the Chargers have made the playoffs just twice in the past 11 seasons.

Los Angeles may be turning things around with Herbert, who won the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year when he completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and also ran for 234 yards and five scores.

He wasted no time making an impression when he unexpectedly found out he was starting right before Los Angeles' Week 2 game against the Chiefs and still threw for 311 yards in the overtime loss.

"I mean, I got to see it firsthand in his first start, kind of getting thrown in there and taking us to overtime," Mahomes said of Herbert's talent. "I know it will be a battle for us every single year. ... It will be a fun battle, and to have another great quarterback like that in our division will make it challenging for us but will make us better in the end."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition to making headlines by interacting with the fans, Mahomes finished in a tie for 50th place at the golf tournament in Nevada.

Vinny Del Negro won over a field that included Stephen Curry, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Jerry Rice, Travis Kelce, Charles Barkley and other athletes and celebrities, and Mahomes hopes to one day get another chance to work on his golf game by joining the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Rodgers as quarterbacks who have participated in Capital One's The Match.

"I'm definitely interested in it," he said. "Who would I have as a golf partner? Probably Brooks Koepka if I had to go off the top of my head. Justin Thomas would be another one who I like watching golf a lot. So those two guys, if they want to make it happen, I think we could probably make it happen."

Hitting the links was not the only notable development for Mahomes this offseason.

He also graced the cover of Madden NFL 22 alongside his Super Bowl counterpart in Brady. The Kansas City signal-caller was on the cover of Madden NFL 20 and was surprised to get the call so soon after his first opportunity.

"It was super exciting," he said. "I didn't know you can be on the cover twice, so it was very surprising. And to be on it with Tom, obviously I have a ton of respect for him and the greatness that he has shown over the last 20-plus years. Being able to do that and have that iconic-type photo that I'll have forever on that game, it was really a special thing."

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Mahomes may have nothing but respect for an all-time great in Brady, but he said he is going to need a quarterback who can run if he's playing a game of Madden and can't use the virtual version of himself and the Chiefs.

"The two that I would think of right off the bat would be the Ravens with Lamar [Jackson] or the Bills with Josh Allen," he said. "They can run and they can throw and they can do all that different type of stuff. I feel like when you have those Madden games, you've gotta have a guy who can run and throw if you want to have any success."

When he's not posing for the cover of popular video game franchises, competing on the golf course or chasing down Lombardi Trophies, Mahomes is partnering with Bose. He is a member of Team Bose's NFL roster and was shooting a commercial for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds that he praised for being comfortable to train in and remaining in his ears during his workouts.

"I've had a long partnership with Bose, and not only are they amazing people but obviously an amazing product," he said. "We're going to come out with some great stuff, and it's going to really show and emphasize the QuietComfort Earbuds and how special they are to me and how special they can be to everybody."

So what is Mahomes listening to in those earbuds?

"You know me, man," he said. "I'm listening to everything. I'll listen to everything from rap to country and a little EDM, a little house music. I'm just kind of changing it up. ... Drake, Meek Mill, J. Cole. I change it up a lot."

The three-time Pro Bowler will be listening to that variety of music as he trains for another run at the Super Bowl.

At this time last year, he was still basking in the glory of his first Super Bowl title. That stands in stark contrast to this year, when he will be looking to bounce back from a Super Bowl loss to Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To hear him tell it, though, the preparation remains exactly the same.

"You kind of look at it the same every single year," he said. "You kind of know that you're starting from scratch. You really have to come in there every single year and rebuild from the beginning. I think Coach [Andy] Reid does a great job of that, and I think our locker room does a great job with that. We've lost the AFC Championship Game, we've won the Super Bowl then lost the Super Bowl these last three years, so we know that it's going to take a lot of work and a lot of time, and we're ready for it."

The formula has worked considering he has found nothing but success in three years as a starter with three runs to at least the AFC Championship Game, three seasons of more than 4,000 passing yards and a league MVP.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Mahomes will need to be healthy to build on that already impressive resume, and he recently said his toe, which required offseason surgery, is "feeling great" during an interview with NFL Network's Patrick Claybon.

"Yeah, for sure," he said when asked if that means he will be without restrictions at training camp. "I was pretty much full-go in the OTA and minicamp. I'm definitely ready for training camp, and now it's just the finishing touches of working out and trying to get yourself in the perfect shape possible because once you hit the season it's go time."

That is just what Chiefs fans want to hear with the team's Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns less than two months away.