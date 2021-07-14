Fantasy Baseball 2021: Sleeper Hitters and Pitchers for MLB Week 16

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

For professional baseball players, the MLB All-Star break offers a chance to relax and refresh ahead of the second half of the season.

For fantasy baseball managers, the intermission is a time to reflect and reshuffle where needed.

Chances are your roster needs something at this point (maybe a lot of somethings). This break in the real-life schedule is the opportunity to go find it (or them).

Luckily, we've done the legwork for you, so all you need to do is target these three sleeper hitters and pitchers—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—coming out of the break.