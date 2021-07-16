MLB All-Stars Most Likely to Be Dealt Before 2021 Trade Deadline

2 of 8

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Age: 29

2021 Stats: 81 G, 329 PA, 16 HR, 4 SB, .271 AVG, .353 OBP, .502 SLG, 133 OPS+, 1.9 rWAR

There was a point this season when the Chicago Cubs were red-hot and seemingly unlikely to sell at the trade deadline. But with wins in just six out of their last 25 games before the break, the picture has changed.

The Cubs have plenty of pending free agents they could potentially rent out, including four-time All-Star and winner of both the NL Rookie of the Year and MVP, Kris Bryant. After struggling throughout 2020, he's certainly done the Cubs a favor by replenishing his stats and, thus, his value in 2021.

...Sort of, anyway. Though his OPS was over 1.000 as recently as June 4, Bryant hit just .179/.257/.284 in 28 games to finish out the first half. Any more of that, and there may well be a disconnect between how the Cubs and other teams value Bryant.

Which is to say that there's actually something to the notion that, along with fellow cornerstone stars Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez, Bryant could actually stick in Chicago through the end of the season. But if he does move, the Mets might be the leading candidate to end up with him.