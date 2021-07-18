Nikki A.S.H. Wins WWE Money in the Bank Women's Briefcase

Credit: WWE.com

Nikki A.S.H. won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match Sunday at the same-titled pay-per-view, meaning she can cash in her contract for a Women's Championship match at any time.

The field for the sixth women's MITB match in WWE history was comprised of Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina.

Competitors qualified in various ways, including a pair of qualifying tag team matches on Raw.

Asuka, who won last year's match, teamed with Naomi to beat Eva Marie and Doudrop, while Bliss and Nikki A.S.H. beat former WWE women's tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Things were a bit different on SmackDown with WWE official Sonya Deville taking it upon herself to appoint participants herself.

Carmella was the first entrant she named on account of her two past women's Money in the Bank ladder match wins. Then, Vega made a surprise return to WWE, and she was given a spot in the match by Deville as well.

Morgan beat both Carmella and Vega in singles matches but wasn't initially put in the match. That changed about one week before Money in the Bank when Deville put Morgan in after Liv took issue with Carmella being given a SmackDown Women's title match against Bianca Belair.

After that, two open spots remained and they were given to the WWE Women's Tag Team champions in Natalya and Tamina.

Formerly known as Nikki Cross, the Scot is now going by Nikki A.S.H. since she claims she is "almost a superhero."

She has enjoyed a great deal of success over the past several weeks, earning wins over both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair before adopting her new superhero persona.

While Nikki is a former WWE women's tag team champion, she has yet to win a singles women's title. Now that she can cash in at any time and on anyone, that may soon change.

