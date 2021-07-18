Big E Tops Seth Rollins, More to Win WWE Money in the Bank Men's Briefcase

Credit: WWE.com

Big E won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the same-titled pay-per-view on Sunday, earning him a contract that he can cash in for a world title opportunity at any time of his choosing over the next 12 months.

Big E and Seth Rollins were battling atop the ladders that had been set up in the ring. The Messiah came crashing to the mat thanks to a Big Ending, and that left the former New Day man with a clear path to glory.

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre was considered a favorite for the win on Sunday, but his hopes were dashed when Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky forcibly removed him from the contest in revenge for the Scot destroying The Modern Day Maharaja's motorcycle on Monday's Raw.

The match featured a stacked field with Rollins, Big E, McIntyre, Riddle, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and John Morrison battling for one of WWE's biggest prizes.

Qualifying matches were held on both Raw and SmackDown leading up to Sunday's PPV to ensure everyone earned their way into the match.

On Raw, Morrison beat Randy Orton, Ricochet defeated AJ Styles, and Riddle pulled off an upset win over McIntyre.

The Scot still managed to get into the match, though, by beating Styles and Riddle, who fought on behalf of Orton, in a last-chance Triple Threat.

On the SmackDown side, Big E defeated intercontinental champion Apollo Crews, Nakamura beat Baron Corbin, Rollins defeated Cesaro, and Owens beat longtime rival Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match to qualify.

Nearly every competitor in the match had a believable chance to win, and their skill sets meshed in such a way that fans were highly engaged and at the edge of their seats throughout.

Making the match feel even bigger was the fact that it took place in front of fans in Fort Worth, Texas, marking the first WWE PPV with fans in attendance in well over a year, aside from WrestleMania 37.

Big E seemed ticketed for a singles push to the top when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted from SmackDown to Raw last year, and it finally came to fruition Sunday.

While he has enjoyed some big moments since the split of New Day, including winning the Intercontinental Championship, none was bigger than capturing the Money in the Bank contract.

Now, Big E is one win away from capturing the first world title of his main roster career, and he would join Kingston as the second New Day member to win a solo major championship.

