Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver-Wire for Week 15

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The unfortunate news about Ronald Acuna Jr.'s torn ACL leaves a massive hole at the top of many fantasy baseball lineups.

Acuna was a top-five selection in most fantasy baseball drafts, and now his services are lost for the rest of the regular season.

Luckily for fantasy players, they have a few days to explore the best possible outfield options on the waiver wire with the All-Star break starting on Monday.

One of Acuna's National League East rivals is worth a look, as is a player working back from his own long-term injury.

While most of the waiver-wire focus is on potential outfield additions, there are some pitchers worth looking at to bolster your squad for the second half, including one flying under the radar in Seattle.