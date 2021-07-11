Wimbledon Tennis 2021 Men's Final: Live Stream for Djokovic vs. Berrettini

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic is looking to make history Sunday at Wimbledon. Matteo Berrettini is looking to make a name for himself by denying it.

It's no surprise that Djokovic has made it to the men's singles final at Wimbledon, where he's a five-time champion on the grass courts. He'll arrive at Centre Court for Sunday's match with an opportunity to win his 20th career Grand Slam title, which would tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in men's singles history.

However, it is a bit surprising that Djokovic's opponent will be Berrettini, who has never previously made it past the semifinals at a major tournament. The 25-year-old Italian had also never advanced further than the fourth round in two previous appearances at Wimbledon.

Djokovic is the favorite to win, considering he's already won the first two Grand Slam events of 2021 (the Australian Open and the French Open). But maybe Berrettini is capable of pulling off an upset.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's match.

Men's Singles Final Information

Date: Sunday, July 11

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Preview

This won't be the first time that Djokovic and Berrettini will face off. In fact, it's only been a little more than a month since the last time the two men played against each other.

On June 9, Djokovic defeated Berrettini in four sets in the quarterfinals of the French Open, notching a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5 victory. Djokovic improved to 2-0 in his career against Berrettini, then went on to win his second French Open title.

Considering Berrettini has never made it to this stage before, it'd be easy to see how he could be pleased with his performance, whether he wins or loses on Sunday. If he falls short, it at least happened because he was going up against one of the all-time greats.

However, Berrettini isn't looking at it like that. He wants to pull off the upset.

"My hope for Sunday is to try to go on the court with my head held high, play my game and see what happens," Berrettini said, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. "I don’t want to think that it’s already a win just to be there, that I can be satisfied with that, because that’s not what I’m made of. I always want more."

Regardless, Berrettini has already made history by becoming the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon final. He's won each of his first six matches in either three or four sets, including his past two victories against No. 16-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 14-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic has been a bit more dominant the past two weeks, as most would have expected. He's dropped only one set over his first six matches, and that was the first set of his opening-round match against Jack Draper.

Knowing that he's on the cusp of history, Djokovic remains locked in and ready to keep playing his best.

"I know about a lot of stats. I don't know about all of them. But they do motivate me even more to play my best tennis at the events that count the most in our sport," Djokovic said, per ESPN's Tom Hamilton.

Not only would Djokovic tie Federer and Nadal's all-time record with a win on Sunday, but he would continue his quest for a Golden Slam, which is achieved by winning all four majors and an Olympic gold medal. No man has ever accomplished that in a calendar year, and Steffi Graf is the only woman to have done it.

But with the way Djokovic has been playing of late, he may just get it done in 2021.