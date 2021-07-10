MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2021: TV Schedule, Roster Info and Preview

Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's 2021 All-Star Week is upon us. While the 91st annual Midsummer Classic won't be played until Tuesday, fans won't have to wait that long for some entertaining action. The festivities kick off on Saturday with the All-Star 5k, followed by the All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday.

For many casual fans, the softball game will be the highlight of the week. A star-studded entertainment event, the celebrity softball game really dials up the fun factor. While it will take place on Sunday, it won't be broadcast until Monday evening.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no celebrity game in 2020. Fortunately, the action will return this year with former MLB All-Stars, Hall of Famers, media stars and professional athletes from other sports making up the rosters.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the event.

2021 MLB Celebrity Softball Game

When: Sunday, July 11

Where: Coors Field, Denver

Broadcast Time: Monday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN App

Scheduled Participants (per MLB.com)

Quavo (rapper, producer)

JoJo Siwa (pop star, dancer)

Steve Aoki (DJ, producer)

Ross Butler (actor)

Noah Beck (social media star)

Charles Melton (actor)

Residente (rapper, writer, filmmaker)

Blake Gray (social media star)

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (WWE superstar)

Kane Brown (country artist)

Karamo (TV host)

DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks receiver)

J.I.D. (music artist)

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs guard)

CC Sabathia (six-time MLB All-Star)

Jennie Finch (Olympic softball gold medalist)

Hunter Pence (four-time MLB All-Star)

Larry Walker (baseball Hall of Famer)

Vinny Castilla (two-time MLB All-Star)

This year's game features an intriguing mix of former baseball stars, professional athletes and celebrities. Baseball fans will recognize CC Sabathia, Hunter Pence, Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla, while NFL and NBA fans will know DK Metcalf and Derrick White, respectively.

However, Olympian Jenny Finch may have the biggest edge among the athletes. A former National Pro Fastpitch star, Finch won gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and silver at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. This is her sport, and it shouldn't be a surprise to see her dominate.

The Miz and Quavo are both veterans of the celebrity softball game, having appeared in the 2019 edition in Cleveland.

While the list of athletes and celebrities will make for some entertaining television, this year's game will also be a charity event. UCHealth will donate $10,000 to Feeding Colorado for every home run that is hit during the game.

"After the struggles of last year during the pandemic, we have seen hunger in Colorado become a greater problem," Kim Da Silva of Feeding Colorado said, per Dave Althouse of KDVR Denver. "What a great platform to highlight food insecurity."

Between a serious collection of star power, several quality athletes and a great cause, fans will have plenty of reasons to tune in on Monday night.