2021 MLB Mock Draft: Predictions for This Year's Elite Prospects

0 of 3

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

Kumar Rocker was one of the most dominant college baseball pitchers of the last decade, but when the 2021 MLB draft starts on Sunday, he will not be at the top of the draft board.

In fact, Rocker might not even be the first Vanderbilt pitcher chosen, with teams in the top five eyeing Jack Leiter.

Although Rocker will be a top-10 pick, he can still be viewed as the potential steal of the first round since he will likely fall out of the top five.

The Pittsburgh Pirates seem likely to take a high school hitter with the No. 1 overall pick, and a few other teams could follow that strategy inside the top 10.

Marcelo Mayer appears to be the favorite to be the first player chosen on Sunday. If that happens, he could be the first of three high school shortstops to land in the top 10 along with Kahlil Watson and Jordan Lawlar.