MLB Draft 2021: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Breakdown of Top Prospects

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates are honing in on the player they will select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft.

High school shortstop Marcelo Mayer appears to be the front-runner to be chosen first on Sunday at the event that will take place directly after the MLB Futures Game as part of All-Star weekend.

Mayer is one of two prep shortstops who could be taken in the top five. Jordan Lawlar is also under consideration from a few different teams.

Unlike the last two years where Adley Rutschman and Spencer Torkelson were clear-cut top selections, the decision-making process for Pittsburgh seems a bit more difficult.

While Mayer is the front-runner, there are a few other bats as well as two solid collegiate arms in Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter who the Pirates could choose from.

With a handful of quality prospects at the top of the draft class, Texas, Baltimore, Boston and Detroit should land top-tier prospects as well no matter who they take within the top five selections.