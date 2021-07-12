The Biggest Looming Decision for Every NFL Team Before 2021 Season Begins

0 of 32

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The NFL offseason isn't over, but it feels like it's drawing to a close. The first few waves of free agency are in the rear view, along with the draft. However, teams still have multiple key decisions to make before the regular season kicks off September 9.

Some teams have more pressing needs to address than others, but every franchise has some tough choices ahead. Rosters have to be solidified, starters need to be named and with the July 15 deadline to extend franchise-tagged players looming, some futures have to be weighed.

Here, you'll find a look at each team's biggest lingering decision ahead of the 2021 season and which directions could be best for both 2021 and beyond.