2021 MLB All-Star Roster: Complete Lineups and Top Storylines to Watch

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Shohei Ohtani show is about to land in Denver.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar made the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as a pitcher and hitter and will be the talk of the festivities at Coors Field.

Ohtani is the top seed in Monday's Home Run Derby, and he should be the focal point of the American League roster for Tuesday's exhibition.

There are plenty of other stars on both rosters, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr., but none of them have captured the attention of baseball fans the way Ohtani has over the last few months.

Ohtani, Guerrero and Tatis were all voted in as starters. The reserves were named on Sunday, but that list of players is ever changing.

Jacob deGrom, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are among the players who were selected for the two rosters who will not make the trip to Denver.

The full rosters can be found here on the MLB website. They will be subject to change as replacements are named.