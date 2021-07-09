2021 MLB Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Where Top Prospects Will Land

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates do not have a lack of options available with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

A strong case could be made for the Pirates to select any one of six top prospects who are expected to land in the upper echelon of Sunday's first round.

High school shortstops Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar appear to be the most ideal options for the Pirates, who could stay beneath the $8.4 million attached to the No. 1 pick to spend their $14 million in draft bonus money in a few spots across the opening rounds.

Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker and Louisville catcher Henry Davis are expected to be the first three collegiate names off the board, but the order of the trio is unknown, with teams waiting on word from the Pittsburgh camp.

High school pitcher Jackson Jobe likely will not be considered by the Pirates, but he could land in the top five if one of those teams is excited to develop the right-handed hurler.