MLB Futures Game 2021: Rosters, Top Prospects, Time and TV Schedule

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Before the Major League Baseball All-Stars convene at Coors Field, the fledgling stars of the sport will take part in the Futures Game.

Sunday's event in Denver carries extra significance in 2021 because it marks the start of a full day showcasing the best young players in baseball.

The Futures Game rosters were split up into American and National League prospects. Once the game ends, the latest round of top prospects will be chosen in the 2021 MLB draft, which is being held on All-Star weekend for the first time.

A majority of MLB.com's top prospects are on the rosters for the contest. No. 1 overall prospect Wander Franco was recently called up by the Tampa Bay Rays, so Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is the top prospect left in the minors.

Rutschman and fellow No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson headline the AL roster. Marco Luciano, a shortstop in San Francisco's system, is the top-rated player on the NL roster.

The game can be viewed on MLB Network at 3 p.m. ET, and the teams will be managed by two former Colorado Rockies players. LaTroy Hawkins is in charge of the AL squad, and Vinny Castilla will lead the NL.