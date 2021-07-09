Euro 2020 Final: Players to Watch & Predictions for Italy vs. England

0 of 7

Laurence Griffiths/Associated Press

The Euro 2020 final between Italy and England should be one of the most anticipated championship matches in the tournament's history.

Roberto Mancini's Azzurri enter Sunday's final on a 33-match unbeaten streak that dates back to 2018.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions have all the pressure on them to break a decades-long quest for silverware on the international stage. With home crowd advantage at Wembley Stadium, the English have a chance to win their first international trophy since 1966.

Sunday marks the first time the two sides will play at an international tournament since Euro 2012 when Italy eliminated England on penalties in the quarterfinals.

However, there isn't much we can take away from that game since Leonardo Bonucci is the only holdover from either starting lineup.

In fact, the Italians and English have only played once in the last six years, and that was an international friendly in 2018.

Some of the players in both squads have played against each other at club level, but for most of the men on the field on Sunday, this will be their first competitive taste of a matchup between two European giants.