The Most Dominant Player at Every Position Heading into the 2021 NFL Season

An NFL player can display his dominance in many ways.

First, he must rank atop major statistical categories and provide a significant impact on the outcome of games.

Take a look at quarterbacks who throw for 40-plus touchdowns and carry their teams to victory, running backs with rushing titles, sacks leaders and go-to wide receivers who constantly face double coverage and win battles against elite cornerbacks.

The biggest household names didn't just become prominent playmakers overnight. They put together strong resumes with Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades over the years. Some of the most underrated talents just need leaguewide recognition to reach stardom.

Lastly, the most influential players rarely miss games. Teams can count on them to suit up and produce at a high level every week.

Taking all of those factors into consideration, we'll highlight the most dominant players at each position.