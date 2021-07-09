NFL Players Who Need a Fresh Start with a New Team

0 of 6

Sometimes all an NFL player needs is a fresh start.

That's what 2019 New England Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry seems to want this summer (more on him in a bit). It's what a player like Haason Reddick will get this season after using free agency to jump from the Arizona Cardinals to the Carolina Panthers.

The most notable examples in this category are younger players who just haven't worked out with their first teams. Whether it's a lack of playing time, poor scheme fit or something else, a fresh start could reset their careers for the positive. And no, a veteran like Aaron Rodgers doesn't apply (he probably won't find a better situation than Green Bay at this stage of his career, anyway).

Here's a look at the players who should seek out fresh starts with new teams—soon—and possible fits to make it work.