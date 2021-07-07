Wimbledon 2021: Federer's Upset Loss, Djokovic's Win Top Wednesday's Results

Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

Roger Federer's quest to reach the Wimbledon men's singles final came to a crashing halt on Wednesday.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion fell in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz in an uncharacteristic quarterfinal loss.

Federer had worked his way back from a long-term injury and appeared to be hitting his stride in London, but he was unable to find the championship level over the course of his match with Hurkacz.

The loss opened up the draw even more for Novak Djokovic to win his 20th career Grand Slam.

The top seed cruised into the final four with a three-set win over Marton Fucsovics to set up a semifinal match with Denis Shapovalov.

Djokovic is now the overwhelming favorite to capture the Wimbledon crowd as the only Grand Slam champion in the field.

Wednesday Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Marton Fucsovics, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz def. No. 6 Roger Federer, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3

No. 10 Denis Shapovalov def. No. 25 Karen Khachanov, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

The 39-year-old Federer left Centre Court to a standing ovation, which came as a respectful cheer for what he has accomplished over his career in London and how he battled back from his injury in the last few months.

Wimbledon was the second major tournament in which the Swiss participated in since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federer withdrew from the French Open in the fourth round and looked to be in good shape entering the final eight at Wimbledon.

As Wednesday's match went on, Federer's form dipped, and he suffered a shutout loss in a set for the first time in his career at Wimbledon.

ESPN Stats and Info pointed out just how historic Hurkacz's straight-set win and the third-set shutout were:

While most of the attention will be on Federer losing the match, Hurkacz deserves credit for playing one of the best matches of his life.

The No. 14 seed had not advanced out of the third round in any of his previous major appearances and did not own a win over Federer before Wednesday.

Hurkacz's run to the semifinals is remarkable. The Pole knocked out No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the previous round. The 24-year-old will face Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals after the seventh seed got past Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets.

The Italian cruised to a first-set victory, lost the second set and then battled in a tight third set. He gained the advantage in the contest with the third-set victory. Berrettini earned an early break off the 16th-seeded Canadian to earn an edge in the fourth set.

The winner of the Berrettini-Hurkacz semifinal will likely face Djokovic in Sunday's men's singles final.

Djokovic looked like he did not break a sweat through his three-set triumph over the unseeded Fucsovics.

The Serb has not dropped a set since the opening frame of the first round and could surge past Shapovalov in the same manner on Friday.

Djokovic owns a 6-0 head-to-head record over Shapovalov. He has four straight-set wins in best-of-three contests and has only lost two sets to the Canadian in those matchups.

Shapovalov took a set off Djokovic in their first meeting at the 2019 Australian Open, but the 19-time Grand Slam winner responded with a fourth-set shutout.

Djokovic has never lost to the two other semifinalists. He has two victories each over Hurkacz and Berrettini, so he should be in great position to capture the Wimbledon crown.