Knicks' Ideal 2021 NBA Mock Draft

1 of 4

David Butler II/Associated Press

This might be as far as James Bouknight can fall, but Knicks fans would be thrilled if it happened.

While their need for a floor general is well-documented, they arguably have an even greater need for a scorer. They can get playmaking out of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. As they learned in the playoffs, though, finding another shot-maker when Randle can't get it going is a real challenge for this roster. Derrick Rose, a 32-year-old with major injury issues in his past, actually paced the club in playoff points per game.

Bouknight is a walking bucket. He can shake defenders and score from every level. His 32.0 career three-point percentage left something to be desired, but his form and 80.2 percent success rate at the stripe give reasons for optimism. He also has some untapped playmaking potential that could surface once he has more help around him than he did with the Huskies.

As an added bonus, he's a Brooklyn native who would welcome a return to the Empire State.

"Being from New York, playing basketball growing up in New York, playing at the Garden, it would be a dream come true," Bouknight told reporters.