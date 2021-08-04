Angels' Anthony Rendon to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Hip Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the 2021 season as he will undergo surgery to address his hip injury.

"Anthony Rendon will undergo season ending surgery to repair a right hip impingement," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. "Additional information will be provided as appropriate.”

In his second season as a member of the Angels, Rendon hit .240/.329/.382 with six home runs and 34 RBI in 58 games.

The 31-year-old veteran has struggled with injuries this season, requiring three separate stints on the injured list with groin, knee and hamstring injuries.

He did not appear in a game after July 4.

Prior to signing a seven-year contract with the Angels, Rendon spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Washington Nationals.

During that time, Rendon was a two-time Silver Slugger award winner, one-time All-Star and one-time World Series champion. He also finished sixth or better in the National League MVP voting on three separate occasions.

His best season came in 2019 when he finished third in the MVP voting after hitting .319 with 34 home runs and 126 RBI. Rendon was also named an All-Star for the first time that season, and he hit .328 with three homers and 15 RBI during the playoffs as the Nats went on to win their first World Series.

That performance landed Rendon a monster contract with the Angels, and while he performed well during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, L.A. did not thrive as a team.

In 52 games last season, Rendon hit .286 with nine home runs and 31 RBI. That was enough to create some excitement regarding the Angels' lineup entering the 2021 campaign with Rendon, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani leading the way.

Unfortunately for Rendon, injuries have prevented him from having the type of season most fans and pundits expected out of him.