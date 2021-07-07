2021 MLB Mock Draft: Breaking Down Top Prospects and Predictions

0 of 3

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates have less than a week to figure out who they will select first overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

Even though the decision-making process is winding down, the Pirates do not have a clear-cut selection to make at the top of Sunday's draft yet.

With no clear No. 1 overall prospect, the Pirates have to decide which high school or college player suits their organization best.

High school shortstops Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar, Vanderbilt pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, Louisville catcher Henry Davis and high-school arm Jackson Jobe are among the top prospects in the draft class.

Since there is an abundance of strong players at the top of the draft, the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles should come away with solid picks out of the top five.

How the top five shakes out will not be known until Sunday, when the draft takes place on All-Star weekend for the first time.