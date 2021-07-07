Fantasy Baseball 2021: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 14

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates roster has been a gold mine of unlikely fantasy baseball stars throughout the season.

Most of the fantasy focus on Pittsburgh is at the plate, where Adam Frazier made the All-Star team and Bryan Reynolds has become a reliable power hitter.

The latest Pittsburgh sleeper to emerge comes from its pitching staff. Tyler Anderson threw a seven-inning gem on July 4 and could be utilized as a back-end fantasy starter in the coming weeks.

You can also look to the top of the Major League Baseball standings for sleeper picks, especially at the top of the American League Central.

The Chicago White Sox have been dealing with injury issues throughout their order this season, with the latest blow coming to Yasmani Grandal.

For now, Gavin Sheets appears to be capable of picking up some of the production left open by Grandal, who joined Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert on the injured list.

Akil Baddoo's Detroit Tigers sit 11.5 games back of the White Sox. The leadoff man is more of a known quantity than Anderson or Sheets, but he still has a low enough roster percentage in Yahoo fantasy leagues to be a value addition off the waiver wire ahead of the All-Star break.