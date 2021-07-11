Top 3 Realistic Prospects on Every NBA Team's Draft Big Board

1 of 26

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Pick No. 20

Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)

With the Atlanta Hawks in need of another ball-handler to keep pressure on defenses when Trae Young rests, Butler should be an option. Aside from his sharp ball-handling and improved playmaking, he could also play off the ball next to Young, considering he ranked in the 98th percentile as a spot-up player and shot 51.1 percent off the catch this season.

Butler still has to be cleared by the NBA after the league red-flagged a heart condition discovered during his recruitment. But if the panel of physicians deem it a non-issue before the draft, Butler should look like one of the best fits for Atlanta.

Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

The Hawks should also consider Springer for a combo guard role. Scouts have compared him to De'Anthony Melton for his defensive tools and IQ, versatility and feel. He's still 18 years old and has an accurate catch-and-shoot game, secondary playmaking ability and the strength and length to guard both backcourt positions.

Tre Mann (Florida, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Scouts aren't sure Mann is actually a lead guard, but it shouldn't matter to the Hawks, who are set in that area. They could use his creation and pull-up/floater package for scoring off the bench.