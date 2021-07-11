Top 3 Realistic Prospects on Every NBA Team's Draft Big Board

Top 3 Realistic Prospects on Every NBA Team's Draft Big BoardJuly 11, 2021
Teams will enter the July 29 NBA draft with specific targets at each pick.
We identified three prospects who could be available and appealing to every franchise with their first-round or second-round selection.
The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves do not own any draft picks.
Atlanta Hawks
Pick No. 20
Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
With the Atlanta Hawks in need of another ball-handler to keep pressure on defenses when Trae Young rests, Butler should be an option. Aside from his sharp ball-handling and improved playmaking, he could also play off the ball next to Young, considering he ranked in the 98th percentile as a spot-up player and shot 51.1 percent off the catch this season.
Butler still has to be cleared by the NBA after the league red-flagged a heart condition discovered during his recruitment. But if the panel of physicians deem it a non-issue before the draft, Butler should look like one of the best fits for Atlanta.
Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)
The Hawks should also consider Springer for a combo guard role. Scouts have compared him to De'Anthony Melton for his defensive tools and IQ, versatility and feel. He's still 18 years old and has an accurate catch-and-shoot game, secondary playmaking ability and the strength and length to guard both backcourt positions.
Tre Mann (Florida, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Scouts aren't sure Mann is actually a lead guard, but it shouldn't matter to the Hawks, who are set in that area. They could use his creation and pull-up/floater package for scoring off the bench.
Boston Celtics
Pick No. 45
Jason Preston (Ohio, PG, Junior)
The Boston Celtics may enter the draft without a pure point guard option. They aren't likely to find a starting-caliber player at No. 45, their only pick, but Preston is a sensible target for his special basketball IQ and passing.
Some scouts previously on the fence came away believers after the combine, where he shot well during drills and comfortably led his team to easy scrimmage wins. With a second-round pick, Preston is the type of cerebral player worth a bet that he can overcome athletic limitations—especially if put in the right environment, surrounded by talent and playing to his strengths as a facilitator.
Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine, SF/PF, Junior)
The Celtics figure to be drawn to Edwards, a consistent shooter and multiposition defender. Boston could use him for shot-making off the bench and guarding either forward position.
Isaiah Livers (Michigan, SF, Senior)
Playoff teams like Boston looking for immediate depth should show interest in Livers. He has a convincing role-player profile: a 6'7" wing who almost never turned the ball over (career 9.9 turnover percentage) and shot 41.2 percent from three and 85.6 percent from the line through four seasons at Michigan.
Brooklyn Nets
Pick No. 27
Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG/SG, Sophomore)
With Spencer Dinwiddie on the way out in free agency, the Brooklyn Nets could see McBride filling in and bringing pace, shot-making and defensive pressure off the bench. He's a spark plug offensively with his speed and pull-up game, but the Nets may value his pesky on-ball defense more for this particular group.
Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SG/SF, Junior)
At No. 27, the Nets are just looking for depth, though it wouldn't hurt to favor defense. Henry should be available and capable of pressuring ball-handlers and wings with his 6'10¾" wingspan and solid 210-pound frame.
Aside from his strong tools and defensive anticipation, Henry was starting to turn a corner offensively over the second half of the season, when he averaged 17.6 points and 3.8 assists on 39.5 percent from three over his final 14 games.
Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)
Instead of looking for immediate contributors to their playoff run, the Nets could use free-agency for the 2021-22 roster, and instead spend their No. 27 pick on a project with long-term upside. There wouldn't be a better player for Boston to learn from than Kevin Durant. Though Boston struggled at Kentucky, there is still scoring potential to unlock from his self-creation, slashing and shot-making skills.
Charlotte Hornets
Pick No. 11
Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG/SF, Freshman)
With a number of ball-dominant guards and Gordon Hayward, Moses Moody's off-ball scoring and shooting would fit well in Charlotte. He'd give the Hornets a shot-maker from the wings and corners who finds ways to get to the free-throw line and pick up second-chance points.
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
While Jackson's offensive upside seems limited, LaMelo Ball would optimize his wild leaping ability for lobs. And the Hornets could finally add a cornerstone defensive center, with Jackson having blocked a whopping 5.0 shots per 40 minutes at Kentucky.
Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
The Hornets' rotation doesn't have an athlete like Johnson, who shattered combine records with his 48" max vertical. His lack of polish wouldn't be as problematic in Charlotte, where the Hornets have plenty of skill players. Johnson could play to his athletic strengths offensively while giving the lineup an intense, pressure defender.
Chicago Bulls
Pick No. 38
Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine, SF/PF, Junior)
With Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine entering free agency, the Bulls could improve their wing depth by drafting Edwards, a three-and-D combo forward who shot a career 39.5 percent from deep at Pepperdine and drew strong reviews for his defensive tools and IQ.
Jason Preston (Ohio, PG, Junior)
Scouts are starting to buy into Preston's passing and quick processing, even if he lacks blow-by burst or quickness to create separation. On paper, he's a textbook fit for a Bulls team that could use a more natural facilitator.
Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga, PG/SG, Junior)
Chicago could plug-and-play Ayayi in the same role he helped Gonzaga in during their run to the national title game. Though not a lead guard or exciting scorer, he comes off as a second-round value pick for his versatility and fit.
Ayayi ranked in the 99th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, shot 40.5 percent off the catch, converted 68.3 percent of his twos and led all guard prospects in our latest mock with 6.9 rebounds per game.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Pick No. 3
Jalen Green (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
Green looks like the highest-upside scorer in the draft, which could be tough to pass on at No. 3. Cleveland could put a lot of pressure on defenses between Collin Sexton and Green, who could play the other wing position if Isaac Okoro moves to small-ball 4.
Cleveland could also draft Green and shop Sexton for more frontcourt help or defense.
Evan Mobley (USC, PF/C, Freshman)
With an offense built around guard play, the Cavaliers should be open to the idea of drafting Mobley. It may mean having to let Jarrett Allen walk in restricted free agency. But Mobley offers a similarly monster defensive ceiling and far more offensive upside.
The Cavaliers could also think about re-signing Allen if they're confident in Mobley's shooting development. Flashes of touch, ball-handling and face-up play, mixed with his unique defensive mobility, suggest Mobley can play some power forward.
Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga, PG/SG, Freshman)
The Cavaliers could think about drafting Suggs if they know they can get a huge haul for Darius Garland or Sexton via trade. It's tough to picture all three playing together, though with Suggs' positional athleticism, passing, pull-up game and defense, he may have a best-player-available case that's difficult for Cleveland to pass on.
Denver Nuggets
Pick No. 26
Cameron Thomas (LSU, SG, Freshman)
The Denver Nuggets may need to hope Thomas turns other teams off with his shot selection and lack of passing. Because his instant-offense shot-making would work well in Denver, where he could serve as the rotation's sixth-man scorer and replace some of Jamal Murray's production until he's cleared.
Nah'Shon Hyland (VCU, SG, Sophomore)
Hyland could be Plan B if Thomas is gone and the Nuggets are looking for more backcourt firepower and depth. He moved into the first-round discussion after lighting up the first scrimmage at the combine, a performance that helped validate his shot-making and production in a weaker conference. He's crafty and dangerous from well beyond the arc, with a skill set and confidence suited for bench scoring.
Ziaire Williams (Stanford, SF, Freshman)
Taking it slow worked with Michael Porter Jr., and the Nuggets could try it with Williams, who nearly measured 6'10" in sneakers and has a sweet shooting stroke, ball-handling skills and defensive tools. He won't be ready to contribute next season, but few rookies could in Denver's loaded rotation. Taking Williams means thinking a few years down the road.
Detroit Pistons
Pick No. 1
Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, PG/SG, Freshman)
The heavy favorite at No. 1, Cunningham would give the Detroit Pistons a new initiator to run offense through. At 6'8" with his creation skills, passing and shooting, he possesses both versatility for fit and enormous scoring and playmaking potential.
For the Pistons, it may be worth finding out what they can get in a deal for Killian Hayes. But it also couldn't hurt to have multiple ball-handlers on the floor, and both Hayes and Cunningham have experience playing combo roles.
Jalen Green (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
The Pistons are doing their homework on Green, another easy fit with arguably more scoring potential than Cunningham. He's quicker, bouncier and similarly advanced with his self-creation and shot-making.
Green doesn't offer the playmaking that Cunningham does, but if the Pistons love Hayes and see a possible scoring champion in Green, it may be worth talking to the Houston Rockets about swapping.
Evan Mobley (USC, PF/C, Freshman)
The Pistons will think about Mobley for his elite defensive upside and modernized skill set for a big. At No. 1, there may be too much risk attached to his slender frame and unproven shooting, but his versatility at both ends creates one of the most intriguing potential trajectories in the draft.
Golden State Warriors
Pick No. 7
Scottie Barnes (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
Barnes' offers a similar skill set and defensive purpose as Draymond Green, which may or may not be of interest to the Golden State Warriors. He's in the mix for best-player-available at No. 7, and Golden State is sure to think about how he'll fit.
At 6'9", 227 pounds with a 7'3" wingspan, he'd give the rotation another quality passer who can guard every position and potentially develop into a spot-up threat.
James Bouknight (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)
For Golden State, the draw to Bouknight stems from his ability to create for himself and score against a set defense. Reliant on Stephen Curry for generating offense, the Warriors could add Bouknight instead of paying Kelly Oubre Jr.
Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
The case for Mitchell is tied to his perceived NBA-readiness and potential to give Golden State another playmaker. His improved spot-up shooting and experience playing next to Jared Butler suggest he can also log minutes with Curry. But realistically, he'd serve as Golden State's backup who'll apply pressure with his explosive burst and defense.
Pick No. 14
Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)
The Warriors should see an easy fit in Kispert, a proven shooter with a quick release and passing IQ. He also deserves credit for leading the nation in transition points per possession.
Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
No. 7 may be too early for Johnson, given his limitations as a creator and shooter. He's more attractive as a long-term play at No. 14. In the short term, he'd inject the rotation with explosive athleticism and tough defenses while adding some capable secondary playmaking.
Franz Wagner (Michigan, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Wagner's skill versatility is suited for a positionless lineup/system. Aside from being able to catch-and-shoot, pass off ball screens and slash past closeouts, he also projects as a valuable defender with his 6'9" size and lateral quickness for guarding wings.
Houston Rockets
Pick No. 2
Jalen Green (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
Assuming Cade Cunningham is gone, the Houston Rockets will be looking at three prospects, with Green offering the most scoring potential. Christian Wood isn't a realistic top option to take this team to another level. The Rockets could think of Green as another Devin Booker or Donovan Mitchell type with his advanced shot-creation and three-level shot-making. He and would make for a difficult wing pairing for opponents to stop.
Evan Mobley (USC, PF/C, Freshman)
Mobley can't score like Green, but he can help change Houston's identity with his unique defensive versatility and rim protection. Still, for a 7-footer, his skill set creates plenty of offensive upside fueled by open-floor ball-handling, a pull-up and floater, easy finishing ability and post-passing.
Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga, PG, Freshman)
Suggs is a wild card for Houston or a trade-down target if the Toronto Raptors are offering something substantial to move up for Green or Mobley. John Wall isn't the long-term answer for the Rockets. They could see star power with Suggs' athleticism, transition game, passing skills, off-the-dribble shooting, defensive anticipation and winning intangibles.
Indiana Pacers
Pick No. 13
Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG, Freshman)
Moody could add shooting and off-ball scoring between Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert. He shouldn't need many dribbles to get quality looks in his wheelhouse. And with a 7'¾" wingspan, Moody possesses impressive defensive tools to go with his shot-making.
Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, PG/SG, 2002)
The Pacers could pair Brogdon with Giddey, who could be interchangeable in the backcourt with his elite passing skills and 6'8" size. Brogdon could focus more on scoring and shooting, while Giddey could play to his strengths as a setup man.
Trey Murphy (Virginia, SF/PF, Junior)
Scouts are now talking about Murphy as a top-20 pick, and though No. 13 may be considered a reach, there is valuable certainty tied to his 43.3 three-point percentage, 92.7 free-throw percentage and defensive mobility for a 6'9" combo forward. He'd give the Pacers three-and-D between LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.
Los Angeles Clippers
Pick No. 25
Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina, C, Freshman)
Thin up front, the Los Angeles Clippers could target Sharpe for his physicality, motor, nose for the ball and passing that separates him from other centers. His activity was off the charts in a limited role at North Carolina, where he put up per-40 minute averages of 19.8 points, 15.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
He's the only player on record to play over 20 games and register a 15.0 assist percentage and 18.0 offensive rebounding percentage.
JT Thor (Auburn, PF, Freshman)
Thor won't help the Los Angeles Clippers next season, but few rookies at No. 25 will. Teams are starting to detect more upside during workouts than they could in a more limited role at Auburn. The 6'10" forward has drawn first-round interest for his shooting stroke and shot-making versatility inside the arc.
Usman Garuba (Real Madrid, C, 2002)
Playing for Spain in the Olympics, Garuba isn't likely to work out for NBA teams, which could allow him to slip if certain front offices are hesitant about drafting a player they can't meet. The risk is worth taking for the Clippers at No. 25. He could give them an immediate defensive presence with his physical tools, mobility and special instincts.
Los Angeles Lakers
Pick No. 22
Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)
Even if the Lakers bring back Dennis Schroder, they could still stand to add another player who can play-make and create opportunities. That should be Cooper's speciality, even if his jumper isn't ready. The Lakers could use Cooper to bring pace, dribble penetration and elite passing skills off the bench.
Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG/SF, Senior)
Already 24 years old, Duarte could be ready to give the Lakers' 2021-22 rotation an interchangeable scoring wing and competitive defender. There may be higher-upside players available, but the Lakers' championship window is now. Duarte graded in the 93rd percentile in half-court offense with elite shooting versatility, ball-screen play and one-on-one skill.
Cameron Thomas (LSU, SG, Freshman)
College basketball's leading freshman scorer, Thomas could help L.A.'s No. 24-ranked offense. The Lakers would benefit from adding another shot-making weapon off the bench, and Thomas has a special knack for drilling tough jumpers and catching fire. Going to a veteran team like the Lakers should help naturally tighten his shot selection.
Memphis Grizzlies
Pick No. 17
Tre Mann (Florida, PG/SG, Sophomore)
The Memphis Grizzlies could use another creator behind Ja Morant, and Tre Mann's handles, shiftiness, skill level and 6'5" size suggest his pick-and-roll offense and pull-up scoring ability should translate. With Morant running the offense, Mann wouldn't need to have as much distributing responsibility. Memphis could use him as a scoring and shot-making spark who could offer secondary playmaking.
Cameron Thomas (LSU, SG, Freshman)
Thomas would have an opportunity to play a significant rookie role for a team on the verge of entering the playoff picture. Desmond Bane has emerged as a valuable shooting specialist, but Thomas offers more self-creation and streak-scoring ability.
Trey Murphy III (Virginia, SF/PF, Junior)
After drafting Bane, the Grizzlies could continue adding shooting by targeting Murphy. He's limited off the dribble, but Murphy graded in the 91st percentile as a spot-up player and the 99th percentile as a cutter. Between his off-ball scoring skills and defensive mobility at 6'9", Murphy is one of the more intriguing three-and-D players in the draft.
Milwaukee Bucks
Pick No. 31 (via Pistons)
Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG, Sophomore)
The Milwaukee Bucks could improve their backcourt depth with McBride, who'd add pace, shot-making and feisty defense. This rotation could use an extra ball-handler and two-way playmaker, and McBride shot 41.4 percent from the three, registered a 3.1 steal percentage and raised his assist percentage to 28.5 percent.
Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG/SF, Freshman)
While scouts have been torn on Christopher, he offers enticing upside for a potential second-rounder. The Bucks could use him for his open-floor athleticism, slashing and defensive tools until his jumper and shot selection become more consistent.
Quentin Grimes (Houston, SG/SF, Junior)
Grimes gives off pro vibes with his shooting and confident feel for the game. Both strengths could quickly translate. The Bucks would get a reliable spot-up threat who can play-make from the wings, make good decisions and guard 2s or 3s.
New Orleans Pelicans
Pick No. 10
Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG/SF, Freshman)
The Pelicans could plug Moody right into the 2-guard spot for shot-making. He won't need ball screens or one-on-one possessions to get going. Moody was top-five among freshmen in scoring despite only 10.2 percent of his offense coming from pick-and-rolls and isolation. He's an ideal fit with his catch-and-shoot game and ability to capitalize opportunistically within the flow of a game.
Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
A need for off-ball offense and defense could lead the New Orleans Pelicans to Johnson. Things could change if Lonzo Ball signs elsewhere, though Kira Lewis Jr. will be waiting for an opportunity. Johnson could play to his athletic strengths as a slasher, secondary scorer and high-energy defender in New Orleans.
Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
Mitchell is worth thinking about if the Pelicans aren't prepared to pay top dollar for Ball in restricted free agency. He'd be able to put more pressure on defenses with his burst, and he made significant progress as a shooter and playmaker this season. The Pelicans would also value Mitchell's defense at the point of attack.
New York Knicks
Pick No. 19
Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)
Julius Randle had too much pressure on him to generate offense for the New York Knicks. Even if Derrick Rose returns, they could use a playmaker like Cooper, who specializes in creating easy opportunities for teammates off transition, ball screens and penetration.
As long as the Knicks can bring back shooters or add more of them this offseason, Cooper's creation and passing could be difficult to resist.
Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG/SF, Senior)
The Knicks could think about Duarte at No. 19 or No. 21 if they're prioritizing finding immediate shooting. At 24 years old, he looks ready physically and skill-wise after making 63.1 percent of his twos and 42.4 percent of his threes. New York should view him as an interchangeable wing like RJ Barrett.
Tre Mann (Florida, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Mann is similar to Immanuel Quickley in that their self-creation and shot-making are ahead of their playmaking. Still, it couldn't hurt to add another dangerous pull-up and floater threat who has enough passing skill to set up teammates in ball-screen situations.
Pick No. 21
Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG/SG, Sophomore)
McBride puts pressure on opponents with his speed, pull-up game and pesky defense. He also measured a 6'8¾" wingspan, which the Knicks may value based on the Quickley (6'8¼") pick.
Trey Murphy III (Virginia, SF/PF, Junior)
Murphy is gaining steam, with scouts now talking about a potential top-20 pick. There are higher-upside players for the Knicks to target in the mid-first round. But with his shooting and defensive versatility at 6'9", the Knicks can clearly find use for Murphy next season.
Ziaire Williams (Stanford, SF, Freshman)
Williams is another three-and-D option if the Knicks are willing to stay patient. He struggled at Stanford, but the Knicks could take a chance the way the Atlanta Hawks did with Cam Reddish, a similarly highly-rated recruit who had an inefficient freshman season. Williams' positional size, shooting stroke, defensive tools and ball-handling skill have pointed to long-term potential since midway through high school.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Pick No. 6
Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite, SF/PF, 2002)
Still at Stage 1 of a rebuild, the Oklahoma City Thunder will only think about the best player available at No. 6. Kuminga will be in that conversation after he averaged 15.8 points in the G League bubble off athletic and skill plays. He'd give the Thunder a physical three-level scoring wing to pair with Aleksej Pokusevski.
Scottie Barnes (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
With Pokusevski bringing the scoring versatility, Barnes could offer the defensive versatility and passing. Even though he lacks shooting touch, his combination of 6'9" size, 7'3" length, playmaking and the ability to guard five positions creates unique potential difficult to pass on.
James Bouknight (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)
The Thunder could look to add more scoring with Bouknight, an athletic 2-guard with nifty handles for self-creation and tough shot-making skill. He'd move into the starting lineup next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once O.K.C. trades Kemba Walker.
Picks No. 16 and No. 18
Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)
With two picks in the teens, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Thunder look to move up. But staying put could mean considering Sengun, MVP of the Turkish BSL. He'd likely start right away and produce with his terrific hands, timing and footwork around the basket.
Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)
The Thunder could add Cooper for more playmaking, and allow Gilgeous-Alexander to focus more on scoring. Walker isn't in the team's plans, and Cooper could give the lineup a different source of speed and creativity.
Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)
Building for the long term, the Thunder could add 18-year-old Springer, who, like Gilgeous-Alexander, operates with skill, versatility, hesitations, balance and IQ over speed and explosiveness. However, Springer surprised scouts by getting up for a 41'½" max vertical. And there is buzz that an ankle injury actually limited him most of the season at Tennessee.
Orlando Magic
Pick No. 5
Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite, SF/PF, 2002)
The Orlando Magic don't have a frontcourt player like Kuminga who can create his own shot and serve as a top-scoring option. He'd give them a player to feature for half-court offense, either out of isolation, off ball screens or from the post with his versatile shot-making skills.
Scottie Barnes (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
Barnes doesn't give the Magic scoring firepower, but they can't afford to nitpick at fit or needs. With his ball-handling and playmaking at 6'9", plus the defensive versatility to guard five positions, Barnes could have one of the draft's most unique potential trajectories.
James Bouknight (Connecticut, SG, Freshman)
Bouknight might not be there at No. 8, so if the Magic love his self-creation and scoring for their lineup, they may want to consider taking him fifth.
Pick No. 8
Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, PG/SG, 2002)
While the Magic have a trio of guards in Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton, they aren't natural facilitators like Giddey. The 6'8" Aussie led the NBL in assists at 18 years old and could help run Orlando's offense with his passing and IQ.
Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG/SF, Freshman)
Moody would upgrade Orlando's wing with his off-ball scoring and shooting. He'd give Fultz and Anthony a target around the arc while helping to space the floor for Wendell Carter and Mohamed Bamba.
Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
Orlando could grab Johnson with the Bulls pick to add some explosiveness and defense to their wing. He's more of a long-term prospect, but the Magic are in rebuild mode, and Johnson's late-season flashes of more creation, mid-range scoring and passing were encouraging.
Philadelphia 76ers
Pick No. 28
Quentin Grimes (Houston, SG/SF, Junior)
It's tough to identify specific needs for the Philadelphia 76ers before free agency. But one strategy could be to go after a player they feel can contribute next season. Grimes looks like one after he made 100 threes this season and dominated combine scrimmages. He's developed into one of the draft's top shooters while maintaining some versatility that once made him a McDonald's All-American.
Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG/SF, Senior)
Philadelphia may need some luck for Duarte to be available at No. 28. He'd add wing depth, shooting and more creation for scoring and playmaking than Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle.
Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina, C, Freshman)
The Sixers could use some big-man depth, and Sharpe would have a defined role playing to his strengths as an energy player, offensive rebounder and slick passer. He may even offer some defensive switchability and shooting touch that North Carolina didn't allow him to test.
Phoenix Suns
Pick No. 29
Nah'Shon Hyland (VCU, SG, Sophomore)
It wouldn't be surprising if the Phoenix Suns traded out here. They could also stay put and grab Hyland to provide a scoring punch off the bench. He's one of the draft's top shot-makers, but his craftiness and length suggest he could offer more scoring potential in a sixth-man type role.
Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG/SG, Sophomore)
The Suns could take McBride with Cameron Payne likely to receive plenty of interest in free agency. McBride can irritate opposing ball-handlers with his pressure and quickness, though he's emerged as a potential first-rounder due to his improved passing and shooting.
Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina, C, Freshman)
With Dario Saric tearing his ACL, Phoenix could use more frontcourt depth. Chris Paul would be ideal for Sharpe's development, but in the meantime, the Suns could still use the powerful big man for second-chance points, hustle plays and passing.
Sacramento Kings
Pick No. 9
Kai Jones (Texas, PF/C, Freshman)
After finishing with the league's worst defense, the Sacramento Kings could target Jones, whose athleticism and foot speed at 6'11" have drawn comparisons to Jonathan Isaac. Jones will need a few years before his skill level is high enough for half-court scoring. But in the meantime, he'll give the Kings' guards a rim runner, lob target and occasional spot-up threat while blocking shots and switching.
Jalen Johnson (Duke, PF, Freshman)
Durability issues with Marvin Bagley could make Johnson more attractive to Sacramento. He'd give them another versatile, athletic big with ball-handling and playmaking ability at 6'9", 210 pounds.
Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
The Kings could target Johnson for his defense and athleticism attacking the rim. Sacramento's lineup would receive a different look compared to when Buddy Hield is in. With De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, the Kings could afford to play a limited creator like Johnson who brings toughness and explosion to the wing.
San Antonio Spurs
Pick No. 12
Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, PG/SG, 2002)
Though the Sacramento Kings have a number of quality guards, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV can't facilitate like Giddey. He's a natural setup man with tremendous passing IQ. And at 6'8", it's easy to buy his assists carrying over from the NBL.
Jalen Johnson (Duke, PF, Freshman)
The Spurs don't have a big like Johnson who can handle in the open floor and play-make. But his tools and athleticism also translate to easy baskets, rebounds and defensive versatility.
Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)
The Spurs have their defensive center in Jakob Poeltl, but Sengun could be used more offensively with his crafty scoring around the key. Though praised mostly for his post work and rolls, as the season went on in Turkey, he started to flash more face-up and passing.
Toronto Raptors
Pick No. 4
Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga, PG, Freshman)
In all likelihood, Evan Mobley and Jalen Green will be off the board for the Toronto Raptors. Suggs is widely viewed as one of the top prospects in the next tier, and with Kyle Lowry entering free agency at 35 years old, you can bet the Raptors are weighing letting him walk to draft a new point guard.
Suggs would be an easy fit and replacement due to his passing, ability to play a combo role and tough defense.
Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite, SF/PF, 2002)
With Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, the Raptors don't have a clear opening for a new scoring wing or forward. But Kuminga may also have a best-player-available case based on his big-man size, perimeter skills, speed/power and defensive tools.
Scottie Barnes (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
Players in the 6'9", 227-pound range don't handle the ball, pass and move defensively like Barnes, who may be too unique to pass on. The Raptors could think out of the box and play a monster defensive frontcourt featuring Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes as a small-ball 5.
Utah Jazz
Pick No. 30
Roko Prkacin (Cibona, PF, 2002)
If the Jazz aren't confident in finding an immediate rotation player at No. 30, 18-year-old Prkacin should be an option. From winning MVP of the U16 European Championship to averaging double figures in both the Croatian and Adriatic League this year, Prkacin's production and skill set for inside-out scoring versatility have caught teams' attention. He's an easy-to-picture fit for today's league with 6'9" size, shooting range and budding off-the-dribble skills.
Joe Wieskamp (Iowa, SF, Junior)
Utah took more threes than any team in the league, and Wieskamp has emerged as a shooting option for teams in the 30s. At 6'7" with a 6'11" wingspan and 42" max vertical, the junior wing shot 46.2 percent from three on 5.1 attempts this past season, grading in the 91st percentile and 88th percentile shooting off spot-ups and screens, respectively.
Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Even if Mike Conley returns, the Jazz could use another ball-handler. McBride would bring pace, shot-making and defense in a bench-spark role next season.
Washington Wizards
Pick No. 15
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
The Washington Wizards could target Jackson for easy baskets and rim protection next to Rui Hachimura. He'll have a simplified role early that calls for using his quickness and hops for cutting, crashing the glass and shot-blocking (12.7 block percentage). But occasional flashes of mid-range touch and face-up play hint at more scoring potential for Jackson once he gets comfortable and stronger.
Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)
If the Wizards are intent on adding a center, Sengun looks like the top offensive option. At 18 years old, he finished third in the Turkish BSL in scoring off advanced post footwork, timely rolls/cuts and putbacks. He doesn't offer Jackson's defensive upside, but Sengun also started to deliver more glimpses of open-floor ball-handling and nifty passing for a big.
Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)
After taking the second-fewest threes in the league, Washington could draft Kispert and look to become more threatening from deep. He could play a similar shooting and transition role for the Wizards that Cam Johnson has played for the Phoenix Suns.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Sports-Reference.com